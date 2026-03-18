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How to delete and recover form data

Whether you're clearing test entries or staying compliant with data privacy regulations, Tally lets you easily delete forms, workspaces, and form submission data. Deleted items are stored in Trash for 90 days before they're permanently deleted, giving you time to restore anything deleted by mistake.
How Trash worksHow to delete forms and workspacesHow to delete form submissionsRestore deleted itemsFrequently asked questions

How Trash works

Every item (forms, submissions or workspaces) you delete in Tally goes to Trash first.
A view of the Tally Home screen opening the Trash modal via the Trash list item in the sidepanel
Nothing is permanently removed until you explicitly Empty trash, or 90 days pass.
A view of the Trash modal followed by clicking the ‘Empty trash’ call to action, which triggers a warning pop-up that this action cannot be undone. The warning pop-up gets accepted and the trash modal is cleared from its items.
page icon
Once an item is permanently deleted (either by you or after 90 days), it cannot be recovered.

How to delete forms and workspaces

Click next to your form or workspace in the sidebar or dashboard and Delete.
A view of a Tally workspace with a form highlighted in the left sidebar with a number 1 because the three dots next to the form are clicked and active. In the dropdown menu that are under those three dots the last item called Delete is highlighted with a number 2.
Deleting a workspace will also delete all forms within that workspace. Deleting a form will also delete all form submissions of that form.

How to delete form submissions

Go to the submissions tab of your published form, select one or multiple entries and click the trash icon 🗑️.
An overview of the submission of a Tally form in which first the first, second and third submission are check-marked, followed by check marking all submissions and deleting them.
If you want to auto-delete submissions after a set time, you can set custom data retention periods. Learn more
If you want to auto-delete submissions after a set time, you can set custom data retention periods. Learn more

Restore deleted items

You can restore any form, workspace, or submission from Trash within the 90-day window.
  1. Click the Trash icon in the left sidebar.
  1. Find the item you want to restore.
  1. Click the (restore) icon next to it.
The item returns to its original location with all settings, submissions, and integrations intact.
A view of the Tally Home from which the Trash modal is opened and some deleted items are restored.

Frequently asked questions

How long are deleted items kept in Trash?
Deleted forms, workspaces, and submissions are kept in Trash for 90 days. After that, Tally removes them permanently and automatically.
Can I recover a permanently deleted form?
No. Once an item is permanently deleted, either by emptying the Trash or after 90 days, it cannot be recovered. Always double-check before permanently deleting.
What happens to a form's public URL after I delete it?
The form becomes inaccessible at its public URL as soon as it's moved to Trash. Visitors will see an error page.
Can I set a form to auto-delete submissions automatically?
Yes. You can set a custom retention period for each form — from minutes up to years. Once the period expires, Tally automatically moves older submissions to Trash, where they stay for 90 days before permanent deletion.
 
Control submissions data retention
Control submissions data retention
Form version history
Form version history