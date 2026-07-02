Tally AI is your buddy for building, designing, and troubleshooting forms, all in plain language. Describe the form you need, and Tally AI generates it in seconds, with the right questions, logic, structure, and branding.

What you can do with Tally AI

Tally AI currently has four core capabilities, all accessible directly from a chat window in your form editor.

Build any form from a prompt

Describe the form you need in plain language and Tally AI generates a complete, ready-to-use form with the right questions, logic, formulas, field types, and structure. No templates needed, no starting from scratch.

"Build a waiting list form for my new app"

"Create a job application for a marketing manager"

"Make a customer satisfaction survey for my SaaS"

"Generate a fun Friday quiz for my team"

"Create a post-event feedback form with a 1–10 NPS rating and an open comment field"

Tips for better results Got an existing form? Upload a screenshot or PDF and Tally AI will recreate it. Useful for digitizing paper forms or rebuilding forms from other tools. Write a detailed prompt. The more context you give (form purpose, fields, target audience) the better the result. You can also ask ChatGPT or Claude to write a structured prompt for you or add extra documents with info. Supported document formats: .txt .md .csv .xml .rtf .json .html .css .js .ts .py .yaml .yml Prompt example Create a product knowledge quiz for new sales hires at a SaaS company. Purpose: Test understanding of our core product features after onboarding. Should take no longer than 2 minutes to complete. Structure: Welcome page: "Let's see what you've learned! 10 quick questions." 8 multiple choice questions, 2 true/false questions Show correct/incorrect feedback after each answer Only allow one attempt per person Fields to include: Full name (required) Department (dropdown: Sales / Customer Success / Marketing) Questions covering: pricing plans, key integrations, most common objections End of form: Show score out of 10 If score < 6: "We recommend reviewing the onboarding materials and retaking this quiz." If score ≥ 6: "Great job! You're ready to start." Email results to manager@company.com

Edit and refine your form

"My conditional logic isn't hiding this field correctly, can you check it?"

"Add a calculation that multiplies quantity by price and shows the total"

"Show a different thank you message depending on the score"

"Use the respondent's name in the thank you message"

"Translate my form in French"

Apply your branding automatically

Share your website URL, a screenshot or upload your logo, and Tally AI matches the form's design to your brand. Colors, fonts, and style applied in one step. It can even write custom CSS for you.

Troubleshoot your form

Something in your form not working as expected? Describe the issue to Tally AI and it will inspect your form, explain what's going wrong, and fix it directly. No need to dig through logic rules or settings yourself.

"My conditional logic isn't hiding the right field"

"Respondents are getting an error when they try to submit"

"The calculation isn't giving the right total"

"The form is skipping a page it shouldn't"

"Why isn't my email notification sending?"

How to build a form with Tally AI

You can build a new form with AI or make changes to an existing form from within the editor.

Build a form with AI:

Go to your Tally dashboard and click New form

Select ✦ Create with AI

Type a description of the form you need in the prompt field.

Editing existing forms:

Open any form in the editor

Click Ask AI or use the keyboard shortcut ⌘ + J

Describe what you want to change

Build forms with Claude and other AI assistants

Prefer to work from inside your own AI assistant? Tally's MCP server lets you create, edit, and manage forms directly from Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and any other MCP-compatible tool — using the same plain-language prompts, without opening Tally.

Check out our Tally MCP server to get started. It's free on all plans.

Frequently asked questions

Do I have to use Tally AI?

No. Tally AI is completely opt-in. If you prefer to build your forms manually, nothing changes — the editor works exactly as it always has.

Is Tally AI free to use?

Yes. Tally AI is available on all plans, including the free plan. No upgrade or credit card required. See pricing for details.

Can I undo changes made by Tally AI?

Yes. Click ↺ to undo any changes. Tally AI makes targeted edits based on your prompt, it won't rewrite your entire form unless you ask it to.

Is my data used to train AI models?

No. Your forms and submissions are never used to train AI models.

What languages does Tally AI support?

Tally AI understands prompts in all languages and generates form content in the language you write your prompt in or the specific requested language. Tally AI can also translate forms.