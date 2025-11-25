Build beautiful, flexible surveys without hitting a paywall or learning a new tool. Tally feels like writing a doc, works out of the box, and gives you unlimited surveys, questions, and responses for free. ✔️ Free and unlimited surveys ✔️ No-code survey builder ✔️ Advanced logic made simple → Create a survey for free

Up and running in seconds. Tally feels like typing in a document. Start writing your survey and use / to insert questions as you go. When you’re done, publish it as a standalone survey or embed it directly on your site. No setup, no learning curve, no developer needed.

Customize your survey design. Make your survey look exactly the way you want. Adjust backgrounds, colors, and fonts in just a few clicks. Every detail can match your brand without extra tools or templates.

Connect to your favorite tools without code. Turn survey responses into automated workflows. Send data to Notion, Airtable, Google Sheets, Slack, and more through Tally’s simple no-code integration interface.

Meet Tally: Your all-in-one free survey maker

Creating a survey shouldn’t feel like configuring software. Tally gives you a fast, intuitive way to build online surveys by simply typing. No clunky interfaces. No complicated menus. No restrictions on the basics.

Tally combines the simplicity of a document editor with the power of a modern form builder. You get:

Unlimited surveys, questions, and responses

A clean, Notion-style editor

Advanced logic that works exactly the way you expect

Flexible customization and branding

Seamless embedding on any website

Integrations with your favorite tools

Whether you’re running customer interviews, gathering employee feedback, or validating a product idea, Tally helps you get better answers with less effort. It’s the survey maker that feels built for everyday use, not just specialists.

All the features you need to build a great survey

Tally keeps things simple. You get the tools you need to ask good questions, collect honest answers, and share your survey anywhere, without wrestling with heavy software. Here’s what makes it easy to work with.

Build surveys as fast as you think

Tally works like a clean writing tool. You just start typing your questions and use / to drop in blocks when you need them. Reordering, editing, and tweaking happens in seconds, so you can focus on the content instead of the interface.

No limits while you’re creating

You can make as many surveys as you want and add as many questions as you need. If you’re collecting lots of answers or running different surveys at the same time, nothing gets capped or blocked.

Logic that helps your survey feel smarter

If your survey needs to adapt based on someone’s answers, you can add simple rules. Think of things like:

Showing certain questions only when they’re relevant

Sending people down a different path

Scoring answers behind the scenes

Displaying different endings

It all stays surprisingly straightforward to set up.

A bit of personality for your survey

You can tweak colors, fonts, and backgrounds so your survey feels like it belongs to your brand or project. Even small adjustments make a big difference in how inviting a survey feels.

Easy ways to share or embed

When your survey is ready, you can share a link, print a QR code, or place it on your website as an embed or popover. Everything works smoothly on mobile too, which is where most people end up responding.

The question types you’re used to

You can mix and match the usual building blocks:

Multiple choice

Short and long text

Ratings

Scales

Dropdowns

File uploads

Consent boxes

This gives you enough variation to build anything from a quick pulse check to a more structured questionnaire.

A clear view of your responses

Responses show up in a clean dashboard where you can filter, review, and export them. You can also download everything as a CSV if you prefer analyzing the data in your own tools.

Privacy basics you don’t have to think about

Surveys collect personal information, so things like GDPR alignment, secure submissions, and consent fields are already handled in the background. You don’t have to set anything up.

Connect the dots with your other tools

If you want your responses to show up somewhere else, you can push them into tools like Notion, Airtable, Google Sheets, Slack, or your CRM. It’s all handled through simple, no-code integrations.

Popular Survey Templates

FAQ

What is an online survey? An online survey is a digital questionnaire that helps you collect feedback, opinions, or information from people. Instead of handing out paper forms or sending long email threads, you share a link and respondents answer at their own pace on any device. Online surveys are used everywhere. Companies run them to understand customers. HR teams send them to check how employees are doing. Product teams use them to validate ideas. Researchers use them to spot trends. Event organizers use them to plan better. Basically, if you need answers from more than a handful of people, a survey is usually the simplest way to do it. They can include all kinds of question types — from multiple choice and rating scales to open text and file uploads. And because everything happens digitally, the responses are collected instantly, neatly organized, and ready for analysis. If you want people to share their thoughts quickly and without friction, an online survey is often the most straightforward option.

Why use an online survey tool? Running a survey sounds simple until the answers start rolling in and you’re juggling email replies, side messages, and half-filled spreadsheets. An online survey tool just removes all that mess. Everything sits in one place, the data comes in clean, and you don’t need to nudge people about formatting their answers because the survey already guides them. It’s also way easier for the people filling it in. They get a link, open it on their phone or laptop, tap through a few questions, and they’re done. No accounts, no attachments, nothing confusing. That usually means more people respond, and the answers you get tend to be better thought out. Another thing that helps is how adaptable online surveys are. You can hide questions that aren’t relevant, skip people to a different section, or show follow-up questions only when needed. It keeps the survey shorter for everyone, which makes it feel less like a chore. Sharing is simple too. You can drop the link in an email, post it on a website, or give people a QR code if you’re collecting answers in person. However you share it, the results appear instantly in your dashboard, ready to scan or export whenever you want to dive deeper. In short, an online survey tool saves you time, keeps your data tidy, and makes the experience smoother for everyone involved.

Can I create a free online survey? Yes, absolutely. You don’t need a paid plan or special software to make a survey. With Tally, you can create unlimited surveys, add as many questions as you want, and collect as many responses as you need without paying anything. You just start a new survey, type your questions, and share the link. No trial limits, no hidden caps, no surprise upgrades.

How do I create my own online survey? You don’t need much to get started. Open Tally, create a new survey, and just start typing your questions. You can choose different question types, reorder things as you go, and add simple logic if you want the survey to adapt based on someone’s answers. When everything looks good, share the link or embed it on your website. That’s really all there is to it.

What are the disadvantages of Google Forms surveys? Google Forms is handy for quick, simple questionnaires, but it does come with a few limitations. The design options are quite basic, so your surveys tend to look the same as everyone else’s. If you want something that feels more branded or polished, you’ll quickly hit the ceiling. The logic features are also fairly limited, which makes it harder to create surveys that adapt based on someone’s answers. Finally, sharing and embedding work fine, but the overall experience can feel a bit rigid if you’re building anything more than a straightforward form.

Can I make survey responses anonymous? Yes, you can. If you don’t ask for identifying details and you turn off features like email collection, your survey responses stay anonymous. Many teams do this when they want people to feel comfortable giving more honest or sensitive feedback.

How can I follow up on my survey responses? Once the answers start coming in, you can review them in your dashboard and decide what needs action. If you want to reach out individually, you can export the responses or send them to tools like Sheets, Notion, or your CRM. Some people also set up simple notifications so they get a ping whenever someone completes the survey, which makes it easier to reply quickly or keep track of trends as they develop.

What are the types of questions can you use in a survey? Most surveys use a mix of different question types depending on what you want to learn. You can ask open text questions for detailed answers, multiple choice questions when you want clear options, or rating and scale questions to measure satisfaction or sentiment. Dropdowns help keep things tidy when there are many choices, and file upload fields work when you need documents or screenshots. You can also add consent questions for legal clarity or background questions like age or role if they are relevant. Using a combination usually gives you the most complete picture.

Which types of surveys are there? Surveys come in all shapes and sizes, depending on what you want to learn. Some are short pulse checks with just a few questions, while others are more detailed questionnaires. Common types include customer feedback surveys, user research surveys, employee engagement surveys, NPS surveys, onboarding and offboarding surveys, market research surveys, event feedback forms, and educational evaluations. In practice, most surveys fall into one of these groups, even if you customise them for your own project.