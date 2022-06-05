Templates
Psychological Safety Survey | UX Playbook
Use this template
Psychological Safety Survey
In the spirit of creating a safe workplace for everyone member, please give us your honest opinion and feedback.
This survey is 100% anonymous.
1. If you make a mistake on this team, it is often held against you
*
1. If you make a mistake on this team, it is often held against you
1
2
3
4
5
Strongly Disagree
Strongly Agree
2. Members of this team are able to bring up problems and tough issues
*
2. Members of this team are able to bring up problems and tough issues
1
2
3
4
5
Strongly Disagree
Strongly Agree
3. People on this team sometimes reject others for being different
*
3. People on this team sometimes reject others for being different
1
2
3
4
5
Strongly Disagree
Strongly Agree
4. It is safe to take a risk on this team
*
4. It is safe to take a risk on this team
1
2
3
4
5
Strongly Disagree
Strongly Agree
5. It is difficult to ask other members of this team for help
*
5. It is difficult to ask other members of this team for help
1
2
3
4
5
Strongly Disagree
Strongly Agree
6. No one on this team would deliberately act in a way that undermines my efforts
*
6. No one on this team would deliberately act in a way that undermines my efforts
1
2
3
4
5
Strongly Disagree
Strongly Agree
7. Working with members of this team, my unique skills and talents are valued and utilised
*
7. Working with members of this team, my unique skills and talents are valued and utilised
1
2
3
4
5
Strongly Disagree
Strongly Agree
Anything else you'd like to share with us?
Submit