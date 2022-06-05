Psychological Safety Survey

In the spirit of creating a safe workplace for everyone member, please give us your honest opinion and feedback. This survey is 100% anonymous.

1. If you make a mistake on this team, it is often held against you

Strongly DisagreeStrongly Agree

2. Members of this team are able to bring up problems and tough issues

Strongly DisagreeStrongly Agree

3. People on this team sometimes reject others for being different

Strongly DisagreeStrongly Agree

4. It is safe to take a risk on this team

Strongly DisagreeStrongly Agree

5. It is difficult to ask other members of this team for help

Strongly DisagreeStrongly Agree

6. No one on this team would deliberately act in a way that undermines my efforts

Strongly DisagreeStrongly Agree

7. Working with members of this team, my unique skills and talents are valued and utilised

Strongly DisagreeStrongly Agree

Anything else you'd like to share with us?