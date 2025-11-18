Create multi step forms for free

Long forms can feel overwhelming and often lead to lower completion rates. Splitting your form into smaller, clear steps makes the experience easier and more enjoyable for anyone filling it out. It reduces friction, keeps people focused and helps you collect better data.

Tally lets you create multi step forms in a fast and intuitive way. You can add steps with a click, guide people through a smooth flow and publish your form anywhere. It loads quickly, adapts to your brand and gives you full control without any technical skills.

Why use a multi-page form?

People abandon long forms because they feel too heavy. A single page packed with fields is hard to scan and even harder to complete on a phone. Splitting your form into smaller, focused steps changes the experience completely. Each screen feels manageable, progress becomes clear and respondents stay engaged from start to finish.

How to create multiple pages in Tally

Go to Tally.so and create a new form.

To create another form page, type /page in your form editor. An automatic page divider and title will be inserted. Respondents will see any text or content you add below the line on the new page.

If you want your form to show one question per page, you’ll have to add a new page after each question. There are no limits on the number of pages or questions per page you can have.

/thank to insert one. This will be the last page respondents see after submitting the form—you can add any content there, from text to You can add a Thank you page by switching the toggle next to the last page or typingto insert one. This will be the last page respondents see after submitting the form—you can add any content there, from text to embeds

Auto-jump to the next page

When your page only contains one question per page, you can allow respondents to auto-jump to the next page without clicking the Next button. Instead, they can click one of the answer options and the form will automatically take them to the next question.

Auto-jump is only available for multiple choice, dropdown, rating, or linear scale questions.

Auto-jumping to the next page is disabled by default. To enable it:

Open the form you want to add auto-jump to

Click on Settings at the top of your navbar

Scroll down to the Behavior section