Tally’s Partner Program

Looking to offer a discount to startups in your network? VC firms, communities, co-working spaces, incubators, accelerators, investors, and other startup support organizations can now provide a Tally Pro discount directly to their members.
 
Apply to become a partner
Tally Partner Program
 

Apply for a Startup Discount

Are you a startup seeking a Tally discount? Please review the eligibility conditions before applying.
 
Apply for a discount
 
  • You're a startup and a member of one of our partners
  • You've received a partner code
  • You've never been a Tally paid customer
 
page icon
A discounted plan can not be renewed if your subscription cancels because of failed payments.