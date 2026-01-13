Tally’s Partner Program

Looking to offer a discount to startups in your network? VC firms, communities, co-working spaces, incubators, accelerators, investors, and other startup support organizations can now provide a Tally Pro discount directly to their members.
Apply for a Startup Discount
Are you a startup seeking a Tally discount? Please review the eligibility conditions before applying.
- You're a startup and a member of one of our partners
- You've received a partner code
- You've created a free Tally account
- You've never been a Tally paid customer
A discounted plan can not be renewed if your subscription cancels because of failed payments.