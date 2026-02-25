Who are you? Tell us about yourself.

Hey! I'm Kiki, Operations & Brand Lead at Pinja . We help creative agencies and tech start/scale-ups build neuro-inclusive, scalable business systems using Notion, Tally, and automations.

I'm from a tiny village in the Netherlands. 3 years ago I booked a one-way ticket to Asia and I have been living there as a digital nomad ever since. I love taking complex workflows and turning them into something way more usable, and aesthetic. Whether it's a Notion workspace, Tally form, or my own home decor, I love stripping away the noise and making things work effortlessly. Because when your systems are both functional and beautiful, work actually feels good.

Creative Agency Hiring Form

How did you hear about Tally?

Via my colleague Kit Teng! She introduced me to it when we were setting up client workflows, and I was immediately sold by the user-friendliness and design.

A contact form for a client project

What’s your favorite Tally feature?

The Notion integration , hands down. Since I work in Notion all day, having forms that sync seamlessly is everything 👏🏻 And if I can add one more: conditional logic

What’s your go-to coffee order? ☕️

I don't drink coffee! :) But I do sip on my favorite homemade drink all day: lime-passionfruit lychee iced tea.

What are you doing to stay inspired?

The best way to stay inspired? Either going to the beach or taking a walk listening to a podcast or book (currently listening to Build by Leila Hormozi 🎧). My ideas usually come when I'm moving or absorbing new perspectives.

If you have to give someone one piece of advice when it comes to getting feedback for their product, what would you say?

Ask, but ask at the right moment. You can’t ask for feedback before you’ve delivered value, and you can’t wait months after either. Be intentional with timing, ask one clear question, and make it easy for people to respond while their experience is still fresh :)

Thank you for chatting with us, Kiki!