Google Forms has been the go-to for quick surveys and simple questionnaires. It’s free, fast, and familiar. What’s not to like? Well… a few things. The forms all look the same, customization is almost nonexistent, and if you’ve ever tried to make your form actually look good, you’ve probably hit a wall.

If you’re tired of basic templates, missing features, or the same purple header, you’re not alone. The good news: there are plenty of Google Forms alternatives that let you build smarter, better-looking forms without giving up ease of use or your budget.

The main aspects we reviewed are:

The free plan: What do you actually get for free? We’re looking at actual free plans, not trials.

User-friendliness: Is it easy to use, flexible, and accessible without coding skills?

Feature-richness: Which features and third-party integrations are free?

Custom branding options: Is it possible to make your forms match your brand?

Free customer support: How responsive is the support team?

TLDR? Here are our top picks for free form builders: Tally: The simplest way to create forms for free. A Notion-like form editor with unlimited forms, responses, and powerful features included for free. Jotform: The most integrations with third-party apps and the biggest selection of templates. Typeform: Helps people collect information in a conversational way, one question at a time. Feathery: For advanced workflows suited to product teams. Formsly: A new form builder with a simple interface and plenty of potential. Zoho Forms: If form design is not your priority, but payment integrations are. Survicate: For businesses that want to capture data through different customer touchpoints.

All free form builders at a quick glance:

Form Builder Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Tally Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Jotform 5 100 100 fields/form Typeform Unlimited 10 10/form Feathery 2 100 Unlimited Formsly Unlimited 20 Unlimited Zoho Forms 3 500 Unlimited Survicate Unlimited 100 Unlimited

Tally

Tally is a no-code form builder that's simple enough for beginners but powerful enough to support teams and businesses needing advanced and robust features. It's a Notion-like form editor with unlimited forms, responses and powerful features included for free — ideal for personal projects and business forms.

Tally’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited

When we say ‘unlimited,’ we mean it. Tally’s forever-free plan lets you create as many forms as you need. You’re not limited to any monthly submission or question caps. Our file uploads have a 10MB file size limit. But unless you need team tools, like workspaces, team member invites, and Tally branding removal (this requires a $29/mo Tally Pro plan ), you can create and share advanced, customized forms using our free plan.

Tally is a new type of form builder that works like a text document (similar to tools like Notion), so you don’t need any coding knowledge. You can just start typing and insert any type of block by using shortcuts. Everything is bundled in one simple command, which makes the form-building intuitive and user-friendly. There is no delay in generating a preview of your form — you’re directly adding content blocks to it, so the changes are instant.

Our free plan includes advanced features like conditional logic, a calculator, answer piping, randomized answers, and more. You can accept payments with Stripe (our free plan carries a 5% commission), collect signatures, and present your forms to a wide audience using multiple language support (including right-to-left formatting). We also offer popular integrations , like Airtable, Google Sheets, Notion, Zapier, Webhooks, and others, to help automate your workflow, and plenty of form templates to get you started.

Custom branding options

Match your form to your brand by uploading a cover and a logo. You can change the form design by adjusting text font, background and button color, and picking an accent color for links, selected options, and focused inputs. You can also highlight individual text and change its styling, add a URL, or set a highlight color to make it stand out. If you want to remove Tally branding or use custom CSS, upgrade to Tally Pro ($29/mo).

Free customer support

Tally is a small, independent startup dedicated to customer support. You can get help for free by filling out our contact support form or browsing our extensive help section.

Jotform

Jotform is a powerful form builder that offers a wide range of templates and integrations. You can create simple forms to collect leads or more advanced ones with conditional logic, calculation, payments, and signatures. is a powerful form builder that offers a wide range of templates and integrations. You can create simple forms to collect leads or more advanced ones with conditional logic, calculation, payments, and signatures.

Jotform’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions 5 100 100 fields/form

Jotform’s free plan is limited to five forms and 100 submissions, including ten monthly payments and ten documents participants can sign. You get full access to templates and integrations with storage limited to 100MB. If your respondents need to upload large files, you may need to upgrade to Jotform's Bronze plan ($39/mo) to increase the available space to 1GB.

With its drag-and-drop editor and large template library, Jotform is beginner-friendly for creating basic forms. Building more advanced forms that use conditional logic may be more challenging, but Jotform provides documentation to guide users.

Jotform has more third-party integrations and form templates than most form builders. It may be overwhelming for first-time users, but the form templates can provide a good headstart, even for basic forms, like event registration or a contact form for your website.

Custom branding options

The form designer lets you add your logo and change the form colors, background, font, and spacing for your form elements. Jotform offers a choice of two form layouts: classic form with all questions on one page and card form with a single question per page.

The form themes are limited in design choices, and you can’t remove Jotform’s branding in the free plan. If you want a more dynamic, branded design, you can add custom CSS, but that requires coding knowledge. However, you can customize the form’s thank you page or redirect to an external link after the submission.

Free customer support

Jotform offers free 24/7 online customer support and a forum for users to search for already-answered questions or submit their own. However, some users on G2 have expressed that online customer support is not always as responsive as they’d like it to be.

Typeform

Typeform is an engaging form builder that does the job. The forms are dynamic and work smoothly, creating a conversational data collection experience. If you’re looking for forms that focus on one question at a time,is an engaging form builder that does the job. The forms are dynamic and work smoothly, creating a conversational data collection experience.

Typeform’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Unlimited 10 10/form

Typeform’s free plan allows unlimited forms but monthly submissions and questions are capped. The free plan doesn’t include file uploads or payments, but you can build advanced forms and make use of form metrics and integrations, like Zapier, Airtable, Google Sheets, Hubspot, and others.

Creating questions with Typeform is easy with a drag-and-drop interface, especially because the forms are based on adding one question per page. For more advanced forms, the Logic view in Typeform designer gives you an easy overview of question branching so you can better visualize the form flow.

Typeform free plan includes generous access to third-party integrations, with the exception of Salesforce, Google Analytics, and Facebook Pixel, which require a Business plan ($99/mo). Templates are available for free users, as are self email notifications and advanced embed options. However, you'll have to upgrade if you want a custom close screen or redirect respondents to a custom URL.

Custom branding options

You need a Plus plan ($59/mo) if you want to remove the Typefrom branding from your forms or create a brand kit. But you can still add your own logo, use standard templates, and customize text, buttons, and background colors for free. The free plan also includes a custom thank you screen.

Free customer support

Free Typeform users can access standard email support or browse the questions asked by the community. For live chat support, you need to upgrade to the Plus plan or to the Business plan for priority support.

Feathery

Feathery offers highly customizable, powerful forms with numerous integrations. The form builder is aimed towards product teams rather than individuals, but you’ll also find some templates that cater to simpler surveys, registration forms, and contact forms. offers highly customizable, powerful forms with numerous integrations. The form builder is aimed towards product teams rather than individuals, but you’ll also find some templates that cater to simpler surveys, registration forms, and contact forms.

Feathery’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions 2 100 Unlimited

You can create two live forms on Feathery’s free plan with a cap of 100 monthly submissions. Each form can have unlimited styles, components, and logic. Forms built on the free plan comply with SOC 2, but for HIPPA and GDPR, you’ll have to upgrade to the Enterprise plan, which has custom pricing.

While Feathery is a drag-and-drop form builder that requires no coding knowledge, the user interface can be complex for beginners. It resembles a web builder with in-depth style configuration, like element alignment. However, the editor shows your form flow on one side so you can better visualize it, and it also gives you an option to quickly toggle between desktop and mobile view to see how your form looks. Feathery also has extensive documentation.

The free plan gives unlimited access to styles, components, logic, and developer library. If you want a signature field, you will have to upgrade to the Basic plan ($49/mo), but you can still access basic integrations, Firebase and Stytch for authentication and security, and Stripe for payments. You’ll have to upgrade to the custom-priced Enterprise plan for more advanced integrations like Salesforce.

Custom branding options

You can design your forms with custom background images, typography, and even change the borders and shadows of your elements to fit your style. For repeat design, you can create form themes you can re-apply for consistent branding throughout every form. The builder doesn’t have a dedicated space for uploading a logo. If you want to remove Feathery branding, you’ll have to upgrade to the Basic plan ($49/mo).

Free customer support

Feather’s free plan users have access to email support and the Slack community. You will need the custom-priced Enterprise plan for priority support and live chat.

Formsly

Formsly offers a clean, distraction-free dashboard for building forms and tools to analyze responses. Because the form builder hasn’t been on the market for long and is still in the public beta version, it doesn’t have any available documentation or support pages. A relatively new form builder,offers a clean, distraction-free dashboard for building forms and tools to analyze responses. Because the form builder hasn’t been on the market for long and is still in the public beta version, it doesn’t have any available documentation or support pages.

Formsly’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Unlimited 20 Unlimited

The free plan enables you to receive up to 20 monthly submissions. If you need more, you can upgrade to the Pro plan ($24/mo) for 200 responses or the Business plan ($39/mo) for 1000 responses. The free plan includes conditional logic, access to custom themes, and logo upload. It also includes analytics, metrics, and custom start and end screens. You’ll have to upgrade to the Pro plan to enable file uploads, redirect participants on completion, or accept signatures.

Formsly is a drag-and-drop form builder with an easy-to-use editor interface. You can also preview the form in desktop and mobile view. The Pages view in Formsly editor makes it easy to toggle between any pages associated with your form, like another question page or a thank you page.

Formsly lacks any third-party integrations, custom CSS, and form templates across all of its plans. You can’t receive file uploads or use a signature field on the free plan. However, if you want to build a simple form from scratch, Formsly still offers conditional logic and a variety of advanced question types: a slider scale, an opinion scale, a star rating, and a matrix.

Custom branding options

You can upload a header image and a logo, but you can’t customize the form colors or typography in depth. For example, you can change the font type but can’t select font size or styling. These limitations apply to all Formsly plans.

Free customer support

Formsly currently only offers email support for all plans. However, because it is still a newly launched form builder, it’s likely the company will develop more user resources in the future.

Zoho Forms

Zoho Forms is a form builder within the Zoho ecosystem. The form builder caters to a wide range of industries and use cases, although the design options and available templates may be considered dated. In a similar way to Google Forms,is a form builder within the Zoho ecosystem. The form builder caters to a wide range of industries and use cases, although the design options and available templates may be considered dated.

Zoho Forms free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions 3 500 Unlimited

The free plan includes three forms per month with 500 submissions each. As a free user, you have access to the default form themes, file upload, 200MB storage, conditional logic, and up to ten monthly payments using one of the payment integrations, like Stripe, Paypal, Razorpay, and others. You can also create a thank you page, but to redirect to a website, add submitter email notifications, or allow response editing, you’ll have to upgrade to the Basic plan ($12/mo).

Zoho Forms has a simple drag-and-drop builder. You can easily add and re-order elements. However, switching between different editor sections is not intuitive, and you can’t get a real-time preview of your selected form theme — you can only see it in the preview mode.

If you already use Zoho as a CRM, you can link forms with other apps in the ecosystem. The free plan offers integrations like Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, Webhooks, Salesforce, and Zapier. You can also enable payments, signature, right-to-left text direction, and get access to Google Analytics.

Custom branding options

Zoho Forms free plan is limited to a small selection of pre-built themes. If you want to make any custom design changes, like adding a logo or a banner, or change the typography and colors, you will have to upgrade to the $12/mo Basic plan.

Free customer support

You can access Zoho Forms community forum, browse the documentation and FAQs, or email the support. Upgrading to a paid plan doesn’t unlock any additional or priority support.

Survicate

Survicate is mostly used for customer feedback, for example, through targeted website surveys, feedback widgets, and email surveys. The target audience for Survicate is businesses that want to collect user data through different touch points. For example, it could be an embedded email form for customers to sign up or a help widget on a website for users to submit a question. is mostly used for customer feedback, for example, through targeted website surveys, feedback widgets, and email surveys. The target audience for Survicate is businesses that want to collect user data through different touch points. For example, it could be an embedded email form for customers to sign up or a help widget on a website for users to submit a question.

Survicate’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Unlimited 100 Unlimited

It’s not a great start if you have a personal email address (like [email protected] ) without a purchased domain — Survicate only permits business email addresses when you create an account. Once you’ve signed up, the free plan includes up to 100 stored responses on all active surveys and unlimited team seats. You can use conditional logic, question branching, and answer and attribute piping. While Survicate offers plenty of integrations, the free plan is limited to only using one.

Survicate form builder is click-and-add. Once you add a question, it automatically shows in the preview alongside the form editor — you can toggle between desktop or mobile preview. You don’t need any coding experience. However, the user interface is not as intuitive as most of the drag-and-drop or text editor builders in this list.

Despite Survicate's many integrations, like Hubspot, Zapier, Intercom, and Klaviyo, its free plan only allows you to use one. If you want Salesforce or Webhooks integration, you’ll have to upgrade to the Scale plan, which offers custom pricing to businesses. The free plan also lacks custom CSS, multilingual surveys, and a custom thank you page and actions. You can, however, choose from a large variety of question types, randomize answers, and add two-factor authentication.

Custom branding options

Pick from one of the default color themes or customize them to fit your brand. You can add a background image and change colors for text, background, and buttons. Typography styling is limited unless you use custom CSS, which is only available on the custom-priced Scale plan — the same applies to adding a custom domain. To upload a company logo, you’ll have to upgrade to the Business plan ($99/mo).

Free customer support

Free plan users can get help by sending a message to chat support or by using the help center. The customers support chat typically replies in under five minutes. You can also schedule a call with the Sales team. If you want priority live chat support, you’ll need the custom-priced Scale plan.