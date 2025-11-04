You need a plugin-enabled Wordpress plan for the Tally HTML-embed code to work.
Want to build a multi step form for your WordPress website without writing code? With Tally, you can create multi step forms for free and embed them directly on your WordPress pages in minutes.
No code. No setup. No performance issues.
In Tally, you can add as many form pages as necessary — for free.
Why use multi step forms in WordPress?How to add a multi step form to WordPress1. Create your form in Tally2. Customize your form steps3. Embed it on WordPressCustomize your WordPress multi step formWhy choose Tally over WordPress form plugins?Try it now
Why use multi step forms in WordPress?
Multi step forms make long forms feel short.
They help visitors focus on one question at a time, which can improve completion rates by up to 60%.
They’re perfect for
- Lead capture forms
- Job applications
- Event registrations
- Product onboarding
- Customer surveys
And when you build them with Tally, you get all the power without the plugin bloat.
How to add a multi step form to WordPress
You can add a multi step form to your WordPress site in just three steps.
1. Create your form in Tally
Go to tally.so and start a new form.
Type
/page anywhere to insert a Page Break and create your first step.
Each page becomes a separate part of your form. Add as many as you like to create a full multi step flow.
2. Customize your form steps
You can easily:
- Rename or reorder steps
- Add Next and Previous navigation buttons
- Show a progress bar so visitors see where they are
- Use conditional logic to skip irrelevant steps
- Style each page with headings, dividers, and images.
Tally automatically saves your form’s design. There’s no setup or shortcode needed.
3. Embed it on WordPress
Once your form is ready:
- Click Share → Embed in Tally.
- Copy the embed code.
- Paste it into your WordPress editor using a Custom HTML block.
That’s it. Your multi step WordPress form is live.
Customize your WordPress multi step form
Unlike most WordPress form plugins, Tally gives you powerful features out of the box for free.
✅ Conditional logic to show or hide pages ✅ Auto progress and save functionality ✅ Hidden fields and pre-fills ✅ File uploads and payment collection ✅ Integrations with Google Sheets, Notion, Airtable, and Zapier
And because your form is hosted on Tally, your WordPress site stays light, fast, and secure.
Why choose Tally over WordPress form plugins?
Feature
Tally
Typical WordPress Plugin
Setup required
No
Yes
Free version limits
None
Many
Performance impact
None
Can slow down site
Conditional logic
✅ Included
Paid add-on
Page breaks / multi step
✅ Included
Paid add-on
Integrations
✅ Built-in
Add-ons needed
Try it now
Tally lets you create a WordPress multi step form in minutes.
No plugin. No code. No limits.