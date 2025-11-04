ℹ️ You need a plugin-enabled Wordpress plan for the Tally HTML-embed code to work.

Want to build a multi step form for your WordPress website without writing code? With Tally, you can create multi step forms for free and embed them directly on your WordPress pages in minutes.

No code. No setup. No performance issues.

In Tally, you can add as many form pages as necessary — for free.

Why use multi step forms in WordPress?

Multi step forms make long forms feel short.

They help visitors focus on one question at a time, which can improve completion rates by up to 60%.

They’re perfect for

Lead capture forms

Job applications

Event registrations

Product onboarding

Customer surveys

And when you build them with Tally, you get all the power without the plugin bloat.

How to add a multi step form to WordPress

You can add a multi step form to your WordPress site in just three steps.

1. Create your form in Tally

Go to tally.so and start a new form.

Type /page anywhere to insert a Page Break and create your first step.

Each page becomes a separate part of your form. Add as many as you like to create a full multi step flow.

2. Customize your form steps

You can easily:

Rename or reorder steps

Add Next and Previous navigation buttons

Show a progress bar so visitors see where they are

Use conditional logic to skip irrelevant steps

Style each page with headings, dividers, and images.

Tally automatically saves your form’s design. There’s no setup or shortcode needed.

3. Embed it on WordPress

Once your form is ready:

Click Share → Embed in Tally.

Copy the embed code.

Paste it into your WordPress editor using a Custom HTML block.

That’s it. Your multi step WordPress form is live.

Customize your WordPress multi step form

Unlike most WordPress form plugins, Tally gives you powerful features out of the box for free.

✅ Conditional logic to show or hide pages ✅ Auto progress and save functionality ✅ Hidden fields and pre-fills ✅ File uploads and payment collection ✅ Integrations with Google Sheets, Notion, Airtable, and Zapier

And because your form is hosted on Tally, your WordPress site stays light, fast, and secure.

Why choose Tally over WordPress form plugins?

Feature Tally Typical WordPress Plugin Setup required No Yes Free version limits None Many Performance impact None Can slow down site Conditional logic ✅ Included Paid add-on Page breaks / multi step ✅ Included Paid add-on Integrations ✅ Built-in Add-ons needed

Try it now

Tally lets you create a WordPress multi step form in minutes.

No plugin. No code. No limits.