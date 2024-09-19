Pluga is a no-code integration platform that lets you connect over 100 apps, including Tally, to create automated workflows. You can build them from scratch or use the pre-built automation templates. The Pluga integration is available for free to all Tally users.

How it works

Pluga lets you send information between Tally and other apps, automating data collection. It’s a fast, easy-to-use, visually intuitive tool that requires zero coding expertise. Browse the Tally integrations page to see available app options, including popular pre-made workflows that can be used as templates.

Pluga’s free plan is limited to two-step automations. For multiple steps, you’ll have to upgrade to a paid plan.

Connect to Pluga

First, create a Pluga account or log in if you already have one. Then, select one of the ready-made Tally integration templates or click the Create Automation button in your header to build your automation from scratch.

Enter a name for your automation and click Confirm to continue.

In the App dropdown, select Tally. Then, select New response on Tally as the trigger. This means that each Tally form submission will trigger the automation process.

Follow the setup process by connecting your Tally account. You only need to complete this step once. Once you’ve connected Tally, it will be listed as an available connection for other workflows.

Use the dropdown to select which Tally form you want to connect and click Continue .

The next step is to add an action, which will be performed after the trigger. For example, creating a new lead on a CRM app, sending a follow-up email, or adding a new row to a spreadsheet.

Click the Connect New App button and select the action app you want to connect. If you already have an account connected to Pluga for the action app, select it from the accounts listed.

We’ll use Google Sheets as an example and select Insert row in spreadsheet as the action.

In the next step, you’ll be prompted to connect your selected action app by logging in and naming your account.

Select the spreadsheet and the sheet you want to use for adding new rows. Then, click Continue .

For the last step, you'll need to name the columns in your Google Sheet and select which input fields from your Tally form will be added to each cell. In this example, we want to collect email addresses and the date respondents subscribed to our newsletter.

Add the corresponding Tally fields by clicking the Column value . To insert more columns, click the Add Column button.