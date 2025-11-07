Help center
Linear

If you use Linear to manage bugs, feature requests, or internal tasks, this integration helps you turn Tally forms submissions into Linear issues instantly. So no product feedback slips through the cracks.
 
The Linear integration is available for free to all Tally users.
notion image
What you can doHow to connect Tally to Linear

What you can do

  • Create Linear issues from new form submissions
  • Choose which workspace, team, and project issues are created in
  • Map Tally form fields to issue title and description
  • Include response details in the issue body

How to connect Tally to Linear

  • Open your form in Tally and go to the Integrations tab
  • Find Linear and click Connect
  • Log in to your Linear account and authorize access
  • Choose where new issues should be created (workspace, team, project)
notion image
  • Adjust Issue title and description if you like. @All answers is prefilled and inserts all form data by default.
  • Export existing submissions if desired and click Save changes.
notion image
Done! Every new submission will automatically create a Linear issue with the details you’ve mapped.