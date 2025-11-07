If you use Linear to manage bugs, feature requests, or internal tasks, this integration helps you turn Tally forms submissions into Linear issues instantly. So no product feedback slips through the cracks.
The Linear integration is available for free to all Tally users.
What you can do
- Create Linear issues from new form submissions
- Choose which workspace, team, and project issues are created in
- Map Tally form fields to issue title and description
- Include response details in the issue body
How to connect Tally to Linear
- Open your form in Tally and go to the Integrations tab
- Find Linear and click
Connect
- Log in to your Linear account and authorize access
- Choose where new issues should be created (workspace, team, project)
- Adjust Issue title and description if you like.
@All answersis prefilled and inserts all form data by default.
- Export existing submissions if desired and click
Save changes.
Done! Every new submission will automatically create a Linear issue with the details you’ve mapped.