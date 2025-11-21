Automate, save time, and get more done with Tally and IFTTT. Easily connect Tally to 1000+ apps and devices to create time-saving workflows — no code required.
When you connect Tally to IFTTT, form submissions in Tally can automatically trigger actions in your favorite tools — like Mailchimp, Notion, Google Sheets, Google Calendar, and more.
The IFTTT integration is available for free to all Tally users.
How it works
IFTTT (”If This Then That”) links two or more apps with automations called Applets. Choose a trigger, pick an action, and customize it to your needs. You can enable 100,000s of ready-made Applets or create your own in minutes.
Each Applet connects Tally to another app or service. For example, you can set an Applet to trigger whenever a new form response is submitted in Tally, and automatically take an action — such as adding the response to Google Sheets, sending a message in Slack, or creating a task in Notion.
Connect to IFTTT
If you don't already have one, sign up for a free IFTTT account. Then go to the API key section of your Tally settings and click
Create API key.
Name your new API key — for example, 'IFTTT' — and click
Create.
Copy your API key.
You will only be able to see this key once, so it’s recommended to store it safely. If needed, you can create and connect a new API key later.
Next, go to the
Integrations tab of your published Tally form or visit the Tally service page on IFTTT directly. Click
Connect Tally.
Paste your API key into the
API token field and click
Connect.
You've successfully connected your Tally account to IFTTT.
Create or enable your Applet
An Applet is an automation made up of a
Trigger ("If This") and an
Action ("Then That"). You can find popular pre-built Applets on the Tally IFTTT service page, or create your own.
To create one with Tally, go to your IFTTT Dashboard and click
Create to start a new Applet.
Click
If This or
Add to select your trigger service.
Search for ‘Tally’ and click on it.
Click on the
New submission trigger.
Select the form you want to automate from the
Form dropdown, then click
Create trigger.
New Tally forms may take up to 10 minutes to appear in the
Form dropdown in IFTTT. The dropdown displays a maximum of 50 forms at a time.
Click on
Then That or
Add to choose your action service.
Use the search bar to find and select an action service you’d like to add. For example, let’s say we want Tally to collect newsletter signups and IFTTT to automatically add those people to a Mailchimp list, like this Applet.
We’ll search for ‘Mailchimp’ and select the ‘Add new subscriber’ action.
Only services with an available action will display during this step.
Now, configure your action fields. Map your Tally form submission data (called
Ingredients) to your Mailchimp subscriber fields. Click
Add ingredient next to any field to view all available ingredients from the Tally trigger and select the ones you want to include.
In this example, the first question in our Tally form captures the respondent's email address, and the second question captures their first name. The
Question1Answer ingredient corresponds to the email address, and
Question2Answer corresponds to the first name.
To map these values to your Mailchimp subscriber, select
Question1Answer for the
What email address? field and
Question2Answer for the
First Name field.
Click
Create action, then click
Continue.
Finally, give your Applet a name and click
Finish. Your Applet is now enabled and will automatically run your automation.
Example Use Cases
Here are a few ways to use IFTTT to connect Tally with your favorite tools: