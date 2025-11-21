Automate, save time, and get more done with Tally and IFTTT . Easily connect Tally to 1000+ apps and devices to create time-saving workflows — no code required. When you connect Tally to IFTTT, form submissions in Tally can automatically trigger actions in your favorite tools — like Mailchimp, Notion, Google Sheets, Google Calendar, and more. The IFTTT integration is available for free to all Tally users.

How it works

IFTTT (”If This Then That”) links two or more apps with automations called Applets. Choose a trigger, pick an action, and customize it to your needs. You can enable 100,000s of ready-made Applets or create your own in minutes.

Each Applet connects Tally to another app or service. For example, you can set an Applet to trigger whenever a new form response is submitted in Tally, and automatically take an action — such as adding the response to Google Sheets, sending a message in Slack, or creating a task in Notion.

Connect to IFTTT

Name your new API key — for example, 'IFTTT' — and click Create .

Copy your API key.

You will only be able to see this key once, so it’s recommended to store it safely. If needed, you can create and connect a new API key later.

Integrations tab of your published Tally form or visit the Connect Tally . Next, go to thetab of your published Tally form or visit the Tally service page on IFTTT directly. Click

Paste your API key into the API token field and click Connect .

You've successfully connected your Tally account to IFTTT.

Create or enable your Applet

Trigger ("If This") and an Action ("Then That"). You can find popular pre-built Applets on the An Applet is an automation made up of a("If This") and an("Then That"). You can find popular pre-built Applets on the Tally IFTTT service page , or create your own.

Create to start a new Applet. To create one with Tally, go to your IFTTT Dashboard and clickto start a new Applet.

Click If This or Add to select your trigger service.

Search for ‘Tally’ and click on it.

Click on the New submission trigger.

Select the form you want to automate from the Form dropdown, then click Create trigger .

New Tally forms may take up to 10 minutes to appear in the Form dropdown in IFTTT. The dropdown displays a maximum of 50 forms at a time.

Click on Then That or Add to choose your action service.

Use the search bar to find and select an action service you’d like to add. For example, let’s say we want Tally to collect newsletter signups and IFTTT to automatically add those people to a Mailchimp list, like this Applet

We’ll search for ‘Mailchimp’ and select the ‘Add new subscriber’ action.

Only services with an available action will display during this step.

Now, configure your action fields. Map your Tally form submission data (called Ingredients ) to your Mailchimp subscriber fields. Click Add ingredient next to any field to view all available ingredients from the Tally trigger and select the ones you want to include.

In this example, the first question in our Tally form captures the respondent's email address, and the second question captures their first name. The Question1Answer ingredient corresponds to the email address, and Question2Answer corresponds to the first name.

To map these values to your Mailchimp subscriber, select Question1Answer for the What email address? field and Question2Answer for the First Name field.

Click Create action , then click Continue .

Finally, give your Applet a name and click Finish . Your Applet is now enabled and will automatically run your automation.

Example Use Cases

Here are a few ways to use IFTTT to connect Tally with your favorite tools:

Applet Name Text Add new Tally form respondents to your Mailchimp lists Enable this Applet Add new Tally form respondents to your Kit sequences Enable this Applet Create Google Calendar events from new Tally submissions Enable this Applet Send a custom email to people that fill out your Tally forms Enable this Applet Send SMS messages for new Tally form submissions Enable this Applet