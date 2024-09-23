Supademo is no-code demo software that makes it easy to create and share interactive product demos using AI. Now, you can embed a Tally form as part of your demos, too. All Tally users can embed forms into Supademo for free.

How it works

Supademo uses Chapters — overlays and CTAs you can add to your demo for context or to prompt user actions. You can now embed Tally forms directly into these Chapters. This allows you to seamlessly integrate user interactions like feedback collection or sign-ups all within your product demo.

Embed a Tally form into Supademo

Go to the Share tab of your published Tally form and click to Copy the share link.

Open your demo editor in Supademo and click on Chapter in the navbar.

Under Type , select Embed forms and apps and paste the Tally share link in the Embed URL field . Then click Save .

That’s it — your Tally form will now show in the demo.