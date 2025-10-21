Stay in the loop by sending Tally form submissions directly to your Discord channels. With the Discord integration, you can automatically post new form responses to any channel in your server — perfect for collecting feedback, managing requests, or engaging your community in real time. The Discord integration is available for free to all Tally users.

How to connect Tally to Discord

Open your published form in Tally

Go to Integrations

Look for Discord and click Connect

Authorize Tally to access your Discord account

Select the server and channel where you want submissions to be posted.

Click Connect with Discord and get notified for new form submissions in Discord.

How to customize your message

By default, @All answers automatically adds all answers, hidden and calculated fields that are not empty. You can add or remove text and type @ to insert specific form data.

How to format text

Discord allows Markdown formatting options to structure your text or create useful visual highlights.