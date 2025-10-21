Stay in the loop by sending Tally form submissions directly to your Discord channels.
With the Discord integration, you can automatically post new form responses to any channel in your server — perfect for collecting feedback, managing requests, or engaging your community in real time.
The Discord integration is available for free to all Tally users.
How to connect Tally to Discord
- Open your published form in Tally
- Go to Integrations
- Look for Discord and click
Connect
- Authorize Tally to access your Discord account
- Select the server and channel where you want submissions to be posted.
- Click
Connect with Discordand get notified for new form submissions in Discord.
How to customize your message
By default,
@All answers automatically adds all answers, hidden and calculated fields that are not empty. You can add or remove text and type
@ to insert specific form data.
How to format text
Discord allows Markdown formatting options to structure your text or create useful visual highlights.
Result
Markdown
Italics
*italics* or _italics_
Underline italics
__*underline italics*__
Bold
**bold**
Underline bold
__**underline bold**__
Bold Italics
***bold italics***
Underline bold italics
__***underline bold italics***__
Underline
__underline__
~~Strikethrough~~