MemoChat, a startup we're about to launch on the App Store and Google Play in just a couple of weeks. After years of chasing my vision, with countless failures along the way, I've finally brought it to life. I'm a 32-year-old entrepreneur and founder of

Beyond building businesses, I’ve always had a deep passion for inner growth and transformation. Alongside my entrepreneurial journey, I’ve been on a path of self-realization, facing my deepest challenges and finding my way through the maze of mental and emotional turbulence. Today, I also help other entrepreneurs and solopreneurs who are navigating similar struggles, guiding them back to themselves, to peace, flow, happiness, and certainty.

I’m currently based in Spain, born and raised in Sweden, with Assyrian roots tracing back to ancient Mesopotamia.

What is the 9X Quiz?

The 9X Quiz is a simple 1-minute self-assessment I created to help entrepreneurs uncover which emotional pattern is holding them back the most.

It’s based on the idea that resistance doesn’t come from external obstacles, but from three recurring inner patterns:

Approval → Needing validation and fearing judgment

Control → Over-planning and struggling when things don’t go as expected

Security → Worrying about worst-case scenarios and uncertainty

The quiz asks a few quick questions about how you typically react to challenges, what tends to break your progress, and which shift would give you the most freedom.

At the end, you’ll get insights on which pattern dominates your behavior , and how letting go of that resistance can create more flow, peace, and clarity in your business and life.

How did you hear about Tally?

I saw a friend on X using it and like the way he had built it. So I decided to build something similar but in my own way.

What’s your favorite Tally feature?

The simplicity of it. It didn't take much time to figure out how to set this up (without any prior background knowledge). I love it.

What makes a form fun to fill out?

Keep it short, ask only what you need, and explain things clearly. Once you nail the basics, features like a progress bar, slick design, and a rewarding thank‑you page can make it genuinely enjoyable.

What’s your go-to coffee order? ☕️

Un Americano Por Favor 😅

If you could give one piece of advice to founders, what would it be?

Never do anything for the money, but because you like it. The money will come but if you pursue this journey to escape something, thinking that money will fix your issues, you'll always be trapped. Find something you like to do, that you can get paid for. Then do it with your whole heart and trust that there is an intelligence behind it all driving your car. You just have to get out of your own way (release thoughts and emotions) and let the flow take over.

Thank you for chatting with us, Tomas!