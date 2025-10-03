The 9X Quiz

Discover which of the 3 emotional patterns is keeping you stuck (1 min)



1. When facing a challenge, what's usually your first reaction? *

1. When facing a challenge, what's usually your first reaction? A Wondering what others will think about my approach (Approval)

B Planning how to control every aspect of the situation (Control)

C Imagining what could go wrong (Security)

2. What tends to break your progress most often?

*

2. What tends to break your progress most often? A Fear of judgment or criticism from others (Approval)

B When things don't go according to your plan (Control)

C Uncertainty about potential negative outcomes (Security)

3. Which shift would create the most freedom in your life?

*

3. Which shift would create the most freedom in your life? A Being at peace with others' perceptions of me (Approval)

B Allowing things to unfold without needing to manage every detail (Control)

C Feeling secure even when the path forward isn't clear (Security)

Enter your email address so I can send insights about your answers: *