Who are you? Tell us about yourself.

I’m Jane Miller, founder of JanesHaus , a creative agency in Los Angeles.

I didn’t take a traditional path into design. I started in marketing, then went into tech and worked across product, engineering, community, and leadership roles. That gave me a deep understanding of how businesses actually function behind the scenes. Design was always there, but it wasn’t the full story yet.

About a year and a half ago, I made the decision to leave that world and go all in on building something of my own. It wasn’t a clean pivot, it was a bet. I didn’t know if it would work, but I knew I couldn’t not try (shoutout to my hubby for the encouragement)!

Now I’m building JanesHaus into a studio that sits at the intersection of design and strategy for CPG brands. everything we do connects. Brand, packaging, website, and content are not separate deliverables, they inform each other. Decisions made in one place carry through everywhere else. The goal is to build a system where each piece strengthens the next, so the brand feels clear, cohesive, and built to actually scale as the brand scales.

What’s is JanesHaus project?

JanesHaus is a creative studio focused on building CPG brands from idea to shelf to sell-through. We work with founders on brand identity, packaging, websites, and 3d/CGI. The real value is in how everything connects.

A lot of brands treat these as separate pieces. We don’t.

The goal is to build a cohesive system where the packaging sells on shelf, the website converts, the brand is clear within seconds, and everything feels like it came from the same brain.

I’m also building the company itself in a really intentional way. An awesome team made up of good humans with high ownership and a strong point of view. Less about volume, more about doing the right work with the right people.

What inspired this project?

Honestly, frustration. I was in tech long enough to see the pattern.

Every company had the same story: big vision, good vibes, “we’re changing the world”. And behind the scenes, it didn’t match. Toxic culture. Empty promises. Disconnected work. It started to feel like all those “fun” promises were just a layer on top of something broken. I got tired of it.

JanesHaus came from that. A reaction to the gap between what companies say and what they actually are. I wanted to build something where the work is honest, the brand matches reality, and design actually moves the business forward, not just makes it look good. And honestly, I wanted to be the one writing my own story.

I’d been freelancing on the side for 10 years. Engineering, design, community. So it became a simple question: Why not me?

The scariest part was stability. Steady income. Predictability. But at some point, that stopped being a good enough reason not to try.

So I said f*** it and went all in.

Favorite Tally feature?

My favorite feature on Tally is the conditional logic , specifically how it can jump to another page based on your answers. It makes the whole experience feel more dynamic and intentional, like the form is actually responding to you instead of just being a static set of questions.

What makes a form actually fun to fill out (in your opinion)?

I think forms are fun to fill out when you can see where you are in the process and how much is left. It makes it feel manageable and keeps you moving.

Also hotkeys. Being able to quickly move through without constantly clicking makes a huge difference. It feels faster, smoother, and way less annoying.

When a form has both, clear progress and easy navigation, it turns something that usually feels like a chore into something you can actually get through without thinking twice.

JanesHause Contact From

Go to coffee order?

My go to coffee order is not coffee at all, it’s a lavender matcha latte with coconut milk.

Currently in a committed relationship with the one from Lalaland Kind Cafe.

Lalaland if you’re reading this… I’m available. 😉

If you could give a designer one piece of advice, what would it be?

It would probably be to just bet on yourself.

You look at people who are “ahead” and it feels like they’re operating on some different level, but they’re really not. They just started earlier, stayed in it longer, and kept going when it got uncomfortable. That’s it.

Every person you look up to was once exactly where you are, confused, figuring it out, questioning if they’re even good enough to be doing this.

I had to remind myself of that constantly. Like… oh wait, they’re not special, they just didn’t quit.

So bet on yourself, keep going, and don’t disqualify yourself before you even give it a real shot.