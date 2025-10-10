We are Andee Simpson and Kristin Patrick, the Co-Founders of Orangily , a women-owned beverage company based in Central Indiana. We sell alcohol-removed wine, non-alcoholic beer, zero-proof spirits, mixers, and functional drinks.

What inspired the Orangily brand?

We both broke up with alcohol in 2021 and were looking for projects to celebrate an alcohol-free lifestyle! Our "project" has turned into three retail stores and a distribution business!

How did you hear about Tally?

We were looking for a free alternative to Google Forms that would integrate nicely with Notion.

What’s your favorite Tally feature?

We love customizing the covers!

What makes a form fun to fill out?

We like to add stickers and gifs to our forms! We also like to ask silly questions to get to know our team and customers better.

Thank you for chatting with us, Andee and Kristin!