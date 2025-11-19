Meet Nadia, a designer who makes digital spaces feel like home.

After years in the U.S. and a recent move back to Spain, she’s built La Isla Designs around clarity, warmth, and the kind of visuals that help small businesses breathe a little easier.

When we saw how she was using Tally in her client projects — simple, intuitive, beautifully on-brand — we knew we had to learn more.

Who are you? Tell us about yourself.

La Isla Designs. I built a small creative studio where I build digital visuals for brands and websites that feel like home for entrepreneurs and small businesses. I’m originally from Spain, but lived in the US for 15+ years. Since expanding our little family, we’re back in Spain now, where I spend my days designing, writing, and helping business owners bring clarity and beauty to their online presence.” “I’m Nadia Fernández, a designer and founder ofI built a small creative studio where I build digital visuals for brands and websites that feel like home for entrepreneurs and small businesses. I’m originally from Spain, but lived in the US for 15+ years. Since expanding our little family, we’re back in Spain now, where I spend my days designing, writing, and helping business owners bring clarity and beauty to their online presence.”

What inspired you to start designing?

Design has always been my way of storytelling. I come from a fashion background, and that has always kept me involved in “design: of some sort… I started designing out of pure curiosity, taking online courses, experimenting with color, and creating free websites just to learn. What kept me hooked was seeing how good design can change the way people feel about their business. That mix of creativity and problem-solving is what made me realize this was the work I wanted to do every day.

How did you hear about Tally?

“I actually found Tally through LinkedIn! I remember seeing a post from Marie, and at that exact time, I was searching for a better contact form for my website. I had just decided to move away from the built-in WordPress options, and I guess SEO did its thing because Tally showed up at the perfect moment. I tried it once, and never looked back.”

What’s your favorite Tally feature?

“I’m in love with the flexibility of the UI. It’s beautifully simple but gives you full creative control. I can make every form feel completely on-brand, down to the smallest detail. That balance between ease of use and customization is what keeps me using it on every project.”

What makes a form fun to fill out?

“I think the most fun is when you get to fill out a form that has interactive options. Adding images for button selections, easy and friendly instructions in the placeholders will always make it entertaining!”

What’s your go-to coffee order? ☕️

“I have 3 coffee obsessions... 1. At home, we prepare drip coffee with "oatly" milk 2. When visiting a specialty coffee shop, I'll always obsess over an Oat milk Latte 3. I'm Spanish (from Spain) so when at a restaurant, after a meal, I have to finish it off with a "Café con hielo", that translates to an Iced Espresso shot :)”

If you had to give one piece of advice to an aspiring designer, what would you tell them?

“Start before you feel ready. You’ll learn so much more by building real things than by waiting for the perfect moment. Don’t chase perfection; instead, chase progress. Every project teaches you something new, and that’s how your style (and confidence) will find you.”

Thank you for chatting with us, Nadia!