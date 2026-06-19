Who are you?

We are Liv Alterskjaer and Stina Bondeson, the Co-Founders of Matching Minds , a network of young female entrepreneurs in Sweden.

What is Matching Minds?

We got to know each other through social media in 2023 and quickly bonded over a shared dream of bringing like-minded young female entrepreneurs together. We felt there was a lack of spaces where success wasn't defined by revenue, status, or perfectly polished achievements. So we set out to create something different: Today, Matching Minds is a digital value-driven network with 180+ young female entrepreneurs across Sweden. Together with our members we strive to create a shift in entrepreneurship - where young women feel empowered to build businesses driven by passion, authenticity, and their own definition of success.

Your favorite Tally feature?

The best thing about Tally is that we can create forms that are both aesthetically pleasing (finally!!!), highly professional, and super easy to use - both for us on the backend and for our members filling them out.

(Okay that was more than one thing but it is hard to choose haha!)

Membership Application Form

What makes a form actually fun to fill out?

Most forms are stiff, formal, and unnecessarily complicated. So when a form feels simple, fun and PERSONAL it is defiantly a game changer.

Go-to coffee order? Cappuccino is our go-to, no question. If it is served in a cute little piazza in Italy with a croissant on the side we are in heaven. (Fun fact: We built Matching Minds together for 8 months before we met irl. And we decided that one week in Florence was the perfect location for that “first meeting”. A few cappuccinos later we were best friends.)

Thank you for chatting with us, Liv & Stina!