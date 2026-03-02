Who are you? Tell us about yourself.

“I’m Kevin, casual runner, photographer, vinyl hoarder, cat dad and full stack engineer at Tally. I love everything technology and have a background in Visual Arts.”

Tell us about what you’re building?

I’m building Huisje Tuintje (in Dutch “little house, little garden”), a website to document me and my partner’s house hunting journey. It’s a platform where I can collect all the data regarding houses we find on different real estate listing sites, rate them and leave comments. We’ve recently started house hunting and and I was getting annoyed by the fact that houses that are sold disappear from these listing sites. If I forgot to copy paste everything into a doc or folder I’d have no recollection of it. I also was looking for a way to score houses together with my partner in a structured way. These listing sites don’t have these features, and are very saas’y and full of ads. I wanted a fun, calm, cute place to document this.

Tally form for Huisje Tuintje feedback

What is it that you do here at Tally?

As engineer I work on improving the product and help our cx team resolve user questions and fix bugs.

Favorite feature on Tally?

I’m actually a big van of the Tally AI feature that we are testing now with a limited group of users. It helped me setup signup and feedback forms for my side project in seconds. I’m really looking forward to shipping this to a bigger audience as it will really change how people make forms with Tally!

What makes a form actually fun to fill out

When it’s chopped into smart snack-able chunks, and not to lengthy in general 😄

And your biggest form turn-off?

“SELECT ALL THE SQUARES WITH TRAFFIC SIGNS”

Go to coffee order / artist on repeat

I always go for an americano/long black. Artist on repeat: Fontaines DC.

Thank you for chatting with us, Kevin!