I’m Charlie, a community and product builder based in London. I started in 2018 with IndieBeers, free monthly Indie Hacker meetups, which grew into Ramen Club, a paid online community for 400+ SaaS founders. Along the way I built Cosy to manage Slack communities, and I co‑host Napkin Math, a podcast where we break down products and business ideas. So yeah, I stay fairly busy.

What is Ramen Space?

Ramen Space is a founder coworking space in Dalston and the spiritual home of Ramen Club. Most of our members are building bootstrapped products like Tiiny Host, Data Fetcher, Senja and more, but we also leave room for interesting projects from creators, agencies, and musicians. We’ve got 1 Gbps internet, 28‑inch external monitors to plug into, weekly marketing workshops and demo days, plus rituals like morning standup and shared lunches that spark new connections. We let collaborators use the space for free on evenings and weekends, which has already led to events like About Product, About AI, Feminist AI London, and our founders matching service.

How did you hear about Tally?

Pure word of mouth on X. I’m a heavy X user and had been following Marie Martens for a while, and since I’m always using forms it was a natural fit.

What’s your favorite Tally feature?

I have dozens of active forms and have used Tally for years. The form builder is intuitive, the design is clean, and the pricing is reasonable. Google Forms is too basic, and Typeform is expensive for what it is, so I’m happily locked in. Whenever I need something specific — adding a GIF to a thank‑you page, organizing forms into folders, or setting up email notifications for new submissions — it’s already there and it works. It’s clear the team uses the product and talks to users. The result feels effortless, even though I know how much effort that takes. Thanks to Marie and the team!

What makes a form fun to fill out?

Keep it short, ask only what you need, and explain things clearly. Once you nail the basics, features like a progress bar, slick design, and a rewarding thank‑you page can make it genuinely enjoyable.

And the biggest form turn‑off?

Long, clunky forms full of unnecessary questions with no payoff at the end. At least give me a fun GIF. A tiny dopamine hit goes a long way.

Thank you for chatting with us, Charlie!