Tell us about you! I'm a filmmaker, writer, and strategist, but more than anything, I'm someone deeply shaped by movement, curiosity, and cultural translation. I'm originally from Washington, D.C. by way of Nigeria, and over the last decade I've lived across Tokyo, Lagos, London, New York, and now Los Angeles — each place fundamentally changed how I see people, creativity, and community.

Living across cultures helped me realize that my multiplicity is my design. Whether through film, storytelling, or creative systems, I'm interested in understanding people deeply, translating complexity into meaning, and helping others feel seen in the fullness of who they are. Recently, that journey evolved into building H.Y.P.H.E.N. , a framework and creative ecosystem for multi-hyphenates navigating the tension between artistry, visibility, business, and identity.

What is Melanin Unscripted?

Melanin Unscripted is a global creative studio that exists to tell stories that move culture forward. When I moved to Tokyo at twenty and created my first documentary, I wasn't trying to start a business — I was trying to document the humanity and complexity I felt was missing from the frame. When that story resonated with millions of people, it revealed something bigger: people were hungry for storytelling that felt layered, emotionally true, and culturally expansive.

What started as documentary storytelling evolved into a studio helping creators, brands, and visionary founders build narrative ecosystems rooted in culture and long-term impact. Today the work spans film, strategy, creative direction, media, and events — but the mission has stayed the same.

Your favorite Tally feature?

My partner AJ and I use Tally across so many parts of our ecosystem — from creative strategy and audience feedback to interactive experiences. We especially love the conditional logic and customization features because they let us create experiences that feel thoughtful and intentional rather than transactional.

Whether we're building a H.Y.P.H.E.N. archetype quiz , collecting community insight, or developing systems for larger creative projects, Tally feels less like a form builder and more like a creative tool. There's very little limit to what you can build with it once you start thinking beyond forms.

The H.Y.P.H.E.N. Archetype quiz

What makes a form actually fun to fill out?

What makes a form fun is when it stops feeling like a form. The best ones feel like a conversation, a reflection, or even a small moment of discovery. That's exactly why we built the H.Y.P.H.E.N. quiz on Tally — we wanted to transform data collection into an experience that felt emotionally intelligent, visually intentional, and deeply personal.

I think people can feel when a tool was built with care versus optimization alone. A great form respects attention, creates curiosity, and leaves someone feeling more understood than when they entered it.

Go-to coffee order and artist on repeat?

I'm definitely a matcha girl. I lived in Japan before matcha became mainstream in the U.S., so I got to experience it at the source and I've been hooked ever since.

As for music, I'm usually looping Cleo Sol, Little Simz, and OBED. I'm drawn to artists who blend soul, storytelling, and experimentation in a way that still feels deeply human.

Thank you for chatting with us, Amarachi!