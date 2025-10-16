I’m Alejandra, an economist and Notion Certified consultant working full‑time with organizations across Latin America, Europe, and the U.S. I design practical, business‑focused digital systems in Notion that improve team collaboration, and I create educational resources for the Spanish‑speaking community. I’ve been a Notion Ambassador for 4 years and was part of the first batch of Tally Experts

What inspired you to start building in Notion?

I was amazed by the fact that you can turn a Notion page into anything—from something simple like a daily journal to sophisticated problem-solving systems for companies. The power of customization inspires creativity, not only for personal projects but for company workflows too. You never get bored!

What sold you on Tally? And how did you hear about us?

I've been following Tally almost since its inception. I followed Marie and Filip on Twitter back then and watched their journey building Tally. What sold me was that Tally offers the same level of customization as Notion but for forms. You have the freedom to create forms easily, and most importantly, in a beautiful, well-designed way.

What’s your favorite Tally feature?

The Stripe integration for paid flows is one of our favorite features right now, and of course the seamless Notion integration. Having our information available in Notion in seconds is key for our daily workflows.

Thank you for chatting with us, Alejandra!