Who are you? Tell us about yourself.

Hi, I'm Franziska, a FMCG branding and packaging design expert based in Munich, specialized in food & beverage. I believe a successful FMCG brand is 50% product and 50% brand. I’m here for the second half. That means building design systems that are not just pretty but solve real business problems: missed retail and investment opportunities, inconsistent branding, portfolios that won't scale… Tally is a big part of how I get to the bottom of these problems.

What’s inspired this project?

I strongly believe structure is what sets creativity free and also makes sure it runs in the right direction. Design can feel like a random, touchy-feely process to a lot of people. I use Tally to change that. My most-used form is my briefing form, but I also use forms for structured client feedback throughout a project and for testimonials once we're done.

Tally Briefing Template

Favorite feature of Tally?

I also teach design. The template function means I can share forms directly with my students so they can use real process structures from the very start of their careers and hopefully skip some of the time it took me to figure this out.

What makes a form actually fun to fill out (in your opinion)?

Not having to answer unnecessary, vague, or redundant questions. I'm very German about efficiency…

Go to coffee order / artist on repeat

Coffee: Before noon: black Americano. After noon: same but decaf. Artist: Bad Bunny. It started at the Super Bowl and I haven't figured out how to stop.

Thank you for chatting with us, Franziska!