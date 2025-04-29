Bug Report Form Template

Turn frustration into insight with a structured bug report form.

Collect clear, actionable reports from users or your team.

✅ Custom fields for browsers, OS, screenshots

✅ Logic for priority or auto-tagging

✅ Integrates with Notion, Jira, Slack, Linear, and more

What’s a Bug Report Form? 🐞

A Bug Report Form is a structured way to gather all the technical info your team needs to fix issues faster.

Instead of chasing vague Slack messages or email threads, a proper bug report form helps you:

Log issues in a consistent format

Prioritize bugs based on impact

Reduce dev time wasted on clarifying details

Keep internal QA and external users on the same page

It’s a small form that makes a huge difference in product quality.

What’s Included in the Template? 🧩

Here’s what’s already built in:

Report and Bug Category

Bug Description

Link to Screen Recording

Attachment Upload

Name & Email Address

You can edit or remove any field. No code required.

Why use Tally? 🛠️

Tally gives you powerful forms without the bloat.

It’s clean, modern, easy to use, and free.

With Tally, you can:

Customize every field with drag & drop

Add logic jumps for different course types

Send confirmation emails automatically

Connect to Notion, Airtable, Mailchimp, Stripe & more

Embed the form on your website or course landing page

Who’s This For? 🎯

Perfect for:

SaaS product and dev teams

QA testers reporting bugs internally

Customer support teams escalating issues

Early-stage startups building fast and iterating often

Frequently Asked Questions ❓

Can I customize the form for mobile, desktop, or browser-specific bugs?

Yes — you can add dropdowns for platform, OS, or devices. Use logic to tailor the experience.

Can I connect this to Jira, Linear, or GitHub?

Absolutely. Use built-in integrations or Zapier to send reports directly into your dev tools.

Can users upload screenshots or files?

Yes. File upload is included (with 4MB limit on free plan, larger on paid).

Will this work for both internal QA and public testers?

Totally. You can embed the form in your app or share a link with specific users.

Do I need a paid plan?

You can use this form for free including logic, integrations, and email notifications. Paid plans let you remove branding, use webhooks, or manage team access and more.