💎 Upgrade & Pricing Insights Survey

This template was created by Kate Syuma
— Founder of Growthmates
, and it's part of the User-centric Growth Survey Pack,
where you can find more templates like this to uncover user insights and shape your product.
🎓 Want to understand your users better and create meaningful experiences that drive product growth? Join one of the next cohorts →
⚠️ Note: update with relevant use cases / JTBDs for your product (5-7 options)
⚠️ Note: update with use case and feature set for your product.
⚠️ Note
: duplicate feature matrix an follow-up open-ended questions for 2-3 main use cases in your product. Learn more about MaxDiff Survey analysis
.