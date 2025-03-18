💎 Upgrade & Pricing Insights Survey

User-centric Growth Survey Pack, where you can find more templates like this to uncover user insights and shape your product. This template was created by Kate Syuma — Founder of Growthmates , and it's part of thewhere you can find more templates like this to uncover user insights and shape your product.

1. Tell a bit more about yourself:

* * * *

2. For which use cases or tasks do you currently use [Product Name]? *

⚠️ Note : update with relevant use cases / JTBDs for your product (5-7 options)

2. For which use cases or tasks do you currently use [Product Name]? Collect contact information

Gather ratings & feedback

Accept payments

Conduct user research

Collect emails to generate leads

Other

3. How often do you usually use [Product Name] now? *

3. How often do you usually use [Product Name] now? A Multiple times per day

B Once a day

C A few times per week

D Once a week

E Occasionally (less than once a week)

4. For general form building , which feature is MOST valuable and which is LEAST valuable? *

⚠️ Note : update with use case and feature set for your product.

Most Valuable Least Valuable Unlimited responses Logic and conditional rules Custom branding (remove Tally logo) AI-powered form generation

5. What makes the feature you selected MOST valuable to you? *

6. What makes the other feature you selected LEAST valuable to you? *