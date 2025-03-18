Form cover

💎 Upgrade & Pricing Insights Survey

This template was created by Kate Syuma — Founder of Growthmates, and it's part of the User-centric Growth Survey Pack, where you can find more templates like this to uncover user insights and shape your product.
🎓 Want to understand your users better and create meaningful experiences that drive product growth? Join one of the next cohorts →

1. Tell a bit more about yourself:

2. For which use cases or tasks do you currently use [Product Name]?

⚠️ Note: update with relevant use cases / JTBDs for your product (5-7 options)
2. For which use cases or tasks do you currently use [Product Name]?

3. How often do you usually use [Product Name] now?

3. How often do you usually use [Product Name] now?
A
B
C
D
E

4. For general form building, which feature is MOST valuable and which is LEAST valuable?

⚠️ Note: update with use case and feature set for your product.
Most Valuable
Least Valuable
Unlimited responses
Logic and conditional rules
Custom branding (remove Tally logo)
AI-powered form generation

5. What makes the feature you selected MOST valuable to you?

6. What makes the other feature you selected LEAST valuable to you?

⚠️ Note: duplicate feature matrix an follow-up open-ended questions for 2-3 main use cases in your product. Learn more about MaxDiff Survey analysis.