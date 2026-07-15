Templates
The Trip Planner

THE ULTIMATE EURO TRIP PLANNER

Help us plan the trip— dates, budget, and what the heck we're even doing.
https://storage.tally.so/8c62b20f-46fe-4e64-8c4a-181939379e4e/JPEG-image-9.jpeg
https://storage.tally.so/3c6e5f2d-7637-4f10-ad06-b280ade99d16/JPEG-image-13.jpeg

Your name

Email

To fwd you reservations

Earliest you could travel

Latest you could travel

Budget range for the trip

Vote: where should we go?

Gimme your top 3
Vote: where should we go?

What's your ideal daily rhythm?

What's your ideal daily rhythm?
A
B
C
D

Vote on must-haves for the trip

Vote on must-haves for the trip