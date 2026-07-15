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The Trip Planner
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THE ULTIMATE EURO TRIP PLANNER
Help us plan the trip— dates, budget, and what the heck we're even doing.
Your name
*
Email
*
To fwd you reservations
Earliest you could travel
*
Latest you could travel
*
Budget range for the trip
*
Vote: where should we go?
*
Gimme your top 3
Vote: where should we go?
Italy
Greece
Spain
France
Portugal
Croatia
Somewhere none of us have been
What's your ideal daily rhythm?
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What's your ideal daily rhythm?
A
Beach club, book, repeat
B
Wandering old towns and getting a little lost
C
Boat hopping, new water every day
D
Slow mornings, long lunches, no real plan
Vote on must-haves for the trip
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Vote on must-haves for the trip
A proper gelato crawl
Aperitivo hour, every evening
At least one day trip somewhere new
A real market morning (produce, cheese, all of it)
One properly fancy dinner
A hike or viewpoint worth the effort
Submit my picks