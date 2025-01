Pre Retreat Survey

Hey Team! It's that time of year again - we're busy planning a super fun and productive retreat for everyone. To make sure we cover all the bases, please fill out this survey. We have a shortlisted a few destinations - you'll be able to rank them in the order of your preferences. If you have any questions, don't forget to get in touch with Carlos Sainz (@smoothOperator) or Taylor Swift (@thriftySwiftie)!