Templates
TBI New Project Brief

New Project Brief

Ready for the next project?

Send over the details here and we’ll make sure we have everything needed to bring it to life.

Project name

Project type

One line summary of what you need

Who is the audience?

Goal and message

What should this do for the business?

If the audience remembers one thing, what should it be?

Tone — any words that describe how it should feel?

Practical Information

Channels and formats required

Deadline

Any mandatories? Logos, legal, product names, URLs, copy that must appear etc.

Reference links or inspiration

Budget or hours allocated

Who else needs to be looped in on approvals?