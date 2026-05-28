Templates
TBI New Project Brief
Use this template
New Project Brief
Ready for the next project?
Send over the details here and we’ll make sure we have everything needed to bring it to life.
Project name
*
Project type
*
One line summary of what you need
*
Who is the audience?
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Goal and message
What should this do for the business?
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If the audience remembers one thing, what should it be?
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Tone — any words that describe how it should feel?
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Practical Information
Channels and formats required
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Deadline
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Any mandatories? Logos, legal, product names, URLs, copy that must appear etc.
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Reference links or inspiration
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Budget or hours allocated
Who else needs to be looped in on approvals?
*
Submit