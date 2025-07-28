Tax Data Questionnaire (ENG)

Tax Return Preparation

Dear Client,

Thank you for choosing Lazo to assist you with your tax preparation. This letter outlines the terms of our agreement and the services we will provide.

We will prepare your federal and state income tax returns based on the information you provide to us. As a founder, your financial information is key to ensuring complete and accurate returns. An organizer is included to help you gather the necessary information. By completing it, you'll contribute to efficient tax preparation and help reduce costs.

Our services are limited to the preparation of your tax returns and do not include auditing or verifying the information you submit. We may request clarification, but we will not investigate errors, fraud, or irregularities unless the information provided specifically requires it. Should we find any material discrepancies, we will inform you immediately.

Tax laws impose penalties for understating tax liabilities. If you have concerns about your estimated taxes or your obligations as a founder, please don't hesitate to contact us for guidance.

In cases of legal ambiguity or conflicting interpretations, we'll explain the options, associated risks, and consequences, always acting in your best interest based on the alternative you choose. Upon completion of this process, we'll return your original documents to you. We'll retain copies of your records and our work for seven years before securely destroying them. To confirm your agreement with the terms outlined in this form, please sign and return the form to us.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at [email protected] .

Thank you for trusting Lazo . Sincerely,

Lazo Tax Service