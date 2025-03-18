Form cover

🚀 Power Users Survey

This template was created by Kate Syuma — Founder of Growthmates, and it's part of the User-centric Growth Survey Pack, where you can find more templates like this to uncover user insights and shape your product.
🎓 Want to understand your users better and create meaningful experiences that drive product growth? Join one of the next cohorts →

1. Tell a bit more about yourself:

2. For which use cases or tasks do you currently use [Product Name]?

⚠️ Note: update with relevant use cases / JTBDs for your product (5-7 options)
3. How often do you usually use [Product Name] now?

4. What do you primarily use [Product Name] for today?

*tell about most frequent situation when you and how you use the product

5. What was your main goal for signing up for [Product Name]?

*try to get back in time and remember WHY you iitally started using [Product Name].

6. Has your reason for using [Product Name] changed since you first started?

7. If your reason changed, what made you shift how you use the product?

8. What does success look like for you when using [Product Name]?

9. How do you measure whether [Product Name] is helping you achieve your goal?

*select all that apply.
⚠️ Note: update with relevant "desired outcomes" that you product is delivering.
10. Can you recall the moment you realized [Product Name] became part of your routine?

Think about when you started using it consistently (e.g. a specific task or situation).

11. Rank the following features from most to least valuable based on what keeps you coming back.

⚠️ Note: update with relevant free / trial features associated with core value (max 10 options)
12. Have you recommended [Product Name] to others?

13. If yes, what was the main reason you recommended it?

14. If you could improve one thing about our the product that would make you use even more, what would it be?

15. On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are you to continue using [Product Name] in the next 6 months?

16. Is there anything that could cause you to stop using [Product Name]?

17. Last thing 🙏 Would you be open to a 40-minute follow-up interview to share more about your experience?

*think about giving some appreciation like Amazon coupon for their time.
