🚀 Power Users Survey

1. Tell a bit more about yourself:

2. For which use cases or tasks do you currently use [Product Name]? *

⚠️ Note : update with relevant use cases / JTBDs for your product (5-7 options)

Collect contact information

Gather ratings & feedback

Accept payments

Conduct user research

Collect emails to generate leads

Other

3. How often do you usually use [Product Name] now? *

A Multiple times per day

B Once a day

C A few times per week

D Once a week

E Occasionally (less than once a week)

4. What do you primarily use [Product Name] for today? *

*tell about most frequent situation when you and how you use the product

5. What was your main goal for signing up for [Product Name]? *

*try to get back in time and remember WHY you iitally started using [Product Name].

6. Has your reason for using [Product Name] changed since you first started? *

A Yes, I use it for something different now

B No, I still use it for the same reason

C Somewhat, my needs have evolved over time

7. If your reason changed, what made you shift how you use the product? *

8. What does success look like for you when using [Product Name]? *

Already half-way 🎉 50% of the survey completed!

9. How do you measure whether [Product Name] is helping you achieve your goal? *

*select all that apply.

⚠️ Note : update with relevant "desired outcomes" that you product is delivering.

I create surveys faster and easier

It keeps me organize all files in one place

I can easily share my surveys and collaborate with others

I receive better insights or responses from my surveys

It improves the quality and completion rate of my surveys

10. Can you recall the moment you realized [Product Name] became part of your routine ? *

Think about when you started using it consistently (e.g. a specific task or situation).

11. Rank the following features from most to least valuable based on what keeps you coming back . *

⚠️ Note : update with relevant free / trial features associated with core value (max 10 options)

1 Unlimited forms

1 Unlimited submissions

1 Column layout

1 Collecting payments

1 Collecting signatures

1 Forms look customisation

1 Self email notifications

12. Have you recommended [Product Name] to others? *

A Yes, multiple times

B Yes, once or twice

C No, but I would

D No, I wouldn’t

13. If yes, what was the main reason you recommended it? *

14. If you could improve one thing about our the product that would make you use even more, what would it be? *

15. On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are you to continue using [Product Name] in the next 6 months? *

0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Not at al Very Likely

16. Is there anything that could cause you to stop using [Product Name]? *

17. Last thing 🙏 Would you be open to a 4 0-minute follow-up interview to share more about your experience? *

*think about giving some appreciation like Amazon coupon for their time.

A Yes, I'd be happy to!