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Packing List
Use this template
Packing List & Gear Check
Quick check before we go — nothing worse than leaving your charger and passport.
Your name
*
Email
*
Travel documents — check what's actually sorted
*
Travel documents — check what's actually sorted
Passport valid 6+ months past return date
Any visas or entry forms sorted
Travel insurance sorted
Flights and hotel confirmations saved offline
What are you packing?
*
What are you packing?
Universal plug adapter
Sunscreen, SPF 30+
Swimsuit(s)
A light layer for evenings
Comfortable walking shoes
Portable charger
Reusable water bottle
Day bag or tote for out and about
Anything you'd rather borrow or split with the group instead of packing?
*
Anything you'd rather borrow or split with the group instead of packing?
Beach towel
Plug adapter
First aid basics
Phrasebook or translation app tips
I've got it all covered
Where are you with travel insurance?
*
Where are you with travel insurance?
A
Sorted, all set
B
Still need to get it
C
Not doing it this time
I'm ready!!