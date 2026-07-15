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Packing List

Packing List & Gear Check

Quick check before we go — nothing worse than leaving your charger and passport.
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Your name

Email

Travel documents — check what's actually sorted

Travel documents — check what's actually sorted
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What are you packing?

What are you packing?

Anything you'd rather borrow or split with the group instead of packing?

Anything you'd rather borrow or split with the group instead of packing?

Where are you with travel insurance?

Where are you with travel insurance?
A
B
C