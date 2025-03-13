🏄 Onboarding Experience Survey

User-centric Growth Survey Pack, where you can find more templates like this to uncover user insights and shape your product. This template was created by Kate Syuma — Founder of Growthmates , and it's part of thewhere you can find more templates like this to uncover user insights and shape your product.

1. Tell a bit more about yourself:

2. What was your main goal when signing up for [ProductName]? *

⚠️ Note : update with relevant use cases / JTBDs for your product (5-7 options)

Gather ratings & feedback

Accept payments

Conduct user research

Collect emails to generate leads

Other

⚠️ Note : replace this screenshot with a relevant example of your product.

Looking back at your registration experience, how easy was it to complete? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Very Difficult Very easy

4. How intuitive was your first experience with the product in helping you achieve your goal? A Very intuitive – I understood it right away

B Somewhat intuitive – I figured it out with minimal effort

C Not very intuitive – I needed time or guidance to understand it

D Not intuitive at all – I still struggle to understand how to use it

5. What, if anything, was confusing during your first experience? *

Already half-way 🎉 50% of the survey completed!

6. Can you describe a moment when you realized the value of our product? *

This could be when you saw its value, discovered a key feature, or something stood out. If you didn’t have that moment, share what you expected but didn’t find.

7. Rank the following features from most to least valuable based on your experience so far. *

*update with relevant free / trial features associated with core value (max 10 options)

7. Rank the following features from most to least valuable based on your experience so far. 1 Unlimited forms

1 Unlimited submissions

1 Column layout

1 Collecting payments

1 Collecting signatures

1 Forms look customisation

1 Self email notifications

8. Were there any features you expected but didn’t find during your first experience? *

9. How would you rate the clarity and usefulness of the onboarding instructions? *

9. How would you rate the clarity and usefulness of the onboarding instructions? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Not clear at all Very clear and helpful

10. If you could improve one thing about our onboarding experience, what would it be? *

11. Would you recommend [ProductName] based on your onboarding experience? A Yes, absolutely!

B Maybe, but with some improvements

C No, I didn’t have a good first experience

12. Last thing 🙏 Would you be open to a 30-minute follow-up interview to share more about your experience? *

*think about giving some appreciation like Amazon coupon for their time.

12. Last thing 🙏 Would you be open to a 30-minute follow-up interview to share more about your experience? A Yes, I'd be happy to!