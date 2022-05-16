Templates
Oaky - Evaluation form
Form cover

Evaluation form

We will use your input to get a good understanding of your (teammate's) performance. This is important to understand the areas of improvement that we will reflect on twice a year.

Who are you reviewing?

Do you want to keep this anonymous?

It's not mandatory to share who this feedback is coming from, but it can help to ask some follow-up questions if necessary.
Anonymous
A
B
C

Quality of work

Work is completed accurately (few or no errors), efficiently and within deadlines with minimal supervision
Quality
A
B
C
D

Reliability/Dependability

Consistently performs at a high level; manages time and workload effectively to meet responsibilities
Reliability/Dependability
A
B
C
D

Communication Skills

Written and oral communications are clear, organized and effective; listen and comprehends well
Communication
A
B
C
D

Innovative & independent thinker

Makes thoughtful, well-reasoned decisions; exercises good judgment, resourcefulness and creativity in problem-solving
Innovative & independent thinker
A
B
C
D

Initiative & Flexibility

Demonstrates initiative, often seeking out additional responsibility; identifies problems and solutions; thrives on new challenges and adjusts to unexpected changes
Initiative & flexibility
A
B
C
D

Impartial & collaborative

Respectful of colleagues when working with others and makes valuable contributions to help the group achieve its goals
Impartial & collaborative
A
B
C
D

What can do better to improve?

Any other feedback that you'd like to share?