Oaky - Evaluation form

We will use your input to get a good understanding of your (teammate's) performance. This is important to understand the areas of improvement that we will reflect on twice a year.
It's not mandatory to share who this feedback is coming from, but it can help to ask some follow-up questions if necessary.
Work is completed accurately (few or no errors), efficiently and within deadlines with minimal supervision
Consistently performs at a high level; manages time and workload effectively to meet responsibilities
Written and oral communications are clear, organized and effective; listen and comprehends well
Makes thoughtful, well-reasoned decisions; exercises good judgment, resourcefulness and creativity in problem-solving
Demonstrates initiative, often seeking out additional responsibility; identifies problems and solutions; thrives on new challenges and adjusts to unexpected changes
Respectful of colleagues when working with others and makes valuable contributions to help the group achieve its goals