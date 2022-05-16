Oaky - Evaluation form

Evaluation form

We will use your input to get a good understanding of your (teammate's) performance. This is important to understand the areas of improvement that we will reflect on twice a year.

Who are you reviewing?

*

Do you want to keep this anonymous?

It's not mandatory to share who this feedback is coming from, but it can help to ask some follow-up questions if necessary.

Anonymous A Yes, completely anonymous *

B Partly, it's ok for the team lead to know, but keep it anonymous to the reviewee

C No, it's fine to share it with the reviewee

Quality of work

Work is completed accurately (few or no errors), efficiently and within deadlines with minimal supervision

Quality A Exceeds expectations *

B Meets expectations

C Needs improvement

D Unacceptable

Reliability/Dependability

Consistently performs at a high level; manages time and workload effectively to meet responsibilities

Reliability/Dependability A Exceeds expectations *

B Meets expectations

C Needs improvement

D Unacceptable

Communication Skills

Written and oral communications are clear, organized and effective; listen and comprehends well

Communication A Exceeds expectations *

B Meets expectations

C Needs improvement

D Unacceptable

Innovative & independent thinker

Makes thoughtful, well-reasoned decisions; exercises good judgment, resourcefulness and creativity in problem-solving

Innovative & independent thinker A Exceeds expectations *

B Meets expectations

C Needs improvement

D Unacceptable

Initiative & Flexibility

Demonstrates initiative, often seeking out additional responsibility; identifies problems and solutions; thrives on new challenges and adjusts to unexpected changes

Initiative & flexibility A Exceeds expectations *

B Meets expectations

C Needs improvement

D Unacceptable

Impartial & collaborative

Respectful of colleagues when working with others and makes valuable contributions to help the group achieve its goals

Impartial & collaborative A Exceeds expectations *

B Meets expectations

C Needs improvement

D Unacceptable

What can do better to improve?

*