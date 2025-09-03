N3 Softball Template

When the Recreation Department undertakes programs and activities, we make certain assumptions. They are nothing more than common sense. We assume that, since you have applied to participate, you want to play softball. We assume that you, as an adult, want to be seen in a very positive light. We assume you will address issues as reasonable adults, utilizing the mechanisms that are in place for resolution of such issues. The guiding principle should be, is and always will be THE GOLDEN RULE-"Do unto others as you would have them do unto you".

Having listed those assumptions, the following are intended to provide clarification for all participants:

I. The use of obscenity, profanity or vulgarity in any conversations involving participants will not be tolerated.

2. It is everyone's responsibility to maintain a safe, pleasant and comfortable playing atmosphere.

3. Every individual who participates in this program has the right to be treated with respect. No one should be disparaged or criticized in front of his/her teammates and spectators. Bring your complaints and concerns to your manager or Division Board representative.

4. Any player ejected from a game will be subject to rule 3.L. of the Recreation Softball Policies and Procedures.

I have read the foregoing CODE OF CONDUCT and will abide by its contents. Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action. A signed release will be required to play.