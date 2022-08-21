My morning declaration ✨

Today is a mini version of my life. 📖

I will love and honor my body, look fantastic, spread kindness, with an open heart and communicating things the best way possible, with high energy and excitement for what's coming today. I will positively impact every location, every meeting, and every person I encounter today. 🧡

I know there's a solution to everything. I love myself.

I am a Healthy Sexy Athlete.

I am strong, I am kind, I am loved, I am fantastic. ✨