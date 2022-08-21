Form cover

Morning Journal

My morning declaration ✨
Today is a mini version of my life. 📖
I will love and honor my body, look fantastic, spread kindness, with an open heart and communicating things the best way possible, with high energy and excitement for what's coming today. I will positively impact every location, every meeting, and every person I encounter today. 🧡
I know there's a solution to everything. I love myself.
I am a Healthy Sexy Athlete.
I am strong, I am kind, I am loved, I am fantastic. ✨
"On the other side of suffering, there is greatness" - David Goggins "Do one more" - Ed Mylett

How are you feeling?

A
B
C
D
GOALS 🎯 Your Big 5 and/or your current goals; Brandon Planner
GRATITUDE ✨ - 5 things you are grateful for!
DAILY AFFIRMATION 📜 - Set yourself up for success!
GROWTH ZONE 💢 - How will I lean in today out of my comfort zone?
IMPROVEMENT - AI Mentality 💻 What can I do better today?
MITs & TIMEBOXING ✍️☑️ If you could achieve only 3 things today, what would they be?
PATRICK GROOVE QUESTIONS 🚀 e.g. How can I make 2.000$ in 2 months?
What are you willing to suffer for? In service of what? 🌿