Launch Feedback Form by Coming Up Roses

Section 1: Where You’re At Now

On a scale of 1–10, how confident do you feel about [topic your offer solves]? *

Example: On a scale of 1–10, how confident do you feel about your current launch strategy?

On a scale of 1–10, how confident do you feel about [topic your offer solves]? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

What’s currently your biggest frustration when it comes to [topic your offer solves]? *

Example: What’s currently your biggest frustration when it comes to making consistent sales?

What do you think is holding you back from [desired outcome]? *

Example: What do you think is holding you back from growing your audience?

Which of these best describes where you’re currently at in your business/journey? *

Which of these best describes where you’re currently at in your business/journey? A Just starting out

B Gaining momentum

C Growing consistently but want to scale

D Feeling stuck and ready for change

Section 2: Where You Want to Be

Describe what your next level of business/life looks like to you. Be as descriptive as possible. *

How do you want to feel when it comes to [topic]? *

Example: How do you want to feel about launching your offers?

How do you want to feel when it comes to [topic]? A Confident

B Organized

C Excited

D Creative

E Calm and in control

What best describes how you want to reach [outcome your offer provides]? *

Example: What best describes how you want to increase your sales?



What best describes how you want to reach [outcome your offer provides]? A Email marketing

B Social media

C Launch campaigns

D Referrals and collaborations

What would “success” look like for you six months from now? *

Example: If we were chatting six months from now, what would need to happen for you to feel like your launch was a success?

Section 3: Readiness

Have you ever purchased a course, program, or service to help with this before? *

Have you ever purchased a course, program, or service to help with this before? A Yes, and it helped a lot

B Yes, but it didn’t work for me

C No, this would be my first time investing

When it comes to solving this problem, what do you value most? *

Example: When it comes to solving your marketing problem, what do you value most?

When it comes to solving this problem, what do you value most? A Step-by-step structure

B Personalized support

C Community

D Flexibility + freedom

What would make you feel most supported in achieving [desired outcome]? *

Section 4: Feedback on Your Launch

Are you considering joining [your offer name]? *

Are you considering joining [your offer name]? A Yes, 100%

B Yes, but not the right time

C Yes, but not sure it’s the right fit

D Yes, but it’s out of budget

E No, not on my radar yet

If you didn’t join, what’s the main reason why? *

What would make you more likely to join in the future? *

Last things!

Whats your name? *

Drop your email below *

Whats your Instagram? *