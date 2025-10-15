Templates
Launch Feedback Form by Coming Up Roses
Form cover

Launch Feedback Form by Coming Up Roses

Section 1: Where You’re At Now

On a scale of 1–10, how confident do you feel about [topic your offer solves]?

Example: On a scale of 1–10, how confident do you feel about your current launch strategy?
On a scale of 1–10, how confident do you feel about [topic your offer solves]?

What’s currently your biggest frustration when it comes to [topic your offer solves]?

Example: What’s currently your biggest frustration when it comes to making consistent sales?

What do you think is holding you back from [desired outcome]?

Example: What do you think is holding you back from growing your audience?

Which of these best describes where you’re currently at in your business/journey?

Which of these best describes where you’re currently at in your business/journey?
A
B
C
D

Section 2: Where You Want to Be

Describe what your next level of business/life looks like to you. Be as descriptive as possible.

How do you want to feel when it comes to [topic]?

Example: How do you want to feel about launching your offers?
How do you want to feel when it comes to [topic]?
A
B
C
D
E

What best describes how you want to reach [outcome your offer provides]?

Example: What best describes how you want to increase your sales?
What best describes how you want to reach [outcome your offer provides]?
A
B
C
D

What would “success” look like for you six months from now?

Example: If we were chatting six months from now, what would need to happen for you to feel like your launch was a success?

Section 3: Readiness

Have you ever purchased a course, program, or service to help with this before?

Have you ever purchased a course, program, or service to help with this before?
A
B
C

When it comes to solving this problem, what do you value most?

Example: When it comes to solving your marketing problem, what do you value most?
When it comes to solving this problem, what do you value most?
A
B
C
D

What would make you feel most supported in achieving [desired outcome]?

Section 4: Feedback on Your Launch

Are you considering joining [your offer name]?

Are you considering joining [your offer name]?
A
B
C
D
E

If you didn’t join, what’s the main reason why?

What would make you more likely to join in the future?

Last things!

Whats your name?

Drop your email below

Whats your Instagram?

Thank you!