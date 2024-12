In 2020, we launched Tally to make form-building simple, fun, and free. With a passionate team of four, we’ve created an intuitive tool loved by 450,000+ users worldwide, including brands like Notion and Make. As a bootstrapped company growing fast, we’re looking for a Full-Stack Software Engineer to join us at our HQ in the Wintercircus in Ghent, Belgium, and help shape the future of forms.