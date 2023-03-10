Templates
Feedback & Testimonial Form (with signature)
Use this template
MY OFFER
Feedback & Testimonial
Hey there,
Thank you so much for joining the
MY OFFER
!
We would appreciate your feedback on your experience by using this form. We're committed to continually improving our offers!
Thank you.
All About You
Your Full Name
Your Last Name
Email
(only for contact purposes regarding this feedback or testimonial, it won't be published or used for other purposes without your consent)
All About Your Experience
What challenge/issue/problem did you have before
MY OFFER
,
? OR What were you looking for?
What do you like best in
MY OFFER
(e.g. specific content, resources, other deliverables etc.)
?
What results did you experience from
MY OFFER
? Did we help you address a specific challenge? If so, please describe it.
How would you describe the overall experience with
MY OFFER
and with us?
Would you recommend
MY OFFER
to your friends, family, clients, or others in your field? Why or why not?
Rate the overall experience so far:
1 stars
2 stars
3 stars
4 stars
5 stars
Is there anything you'd like to add e.g. ideas about what we could improve?
(this part wouldn't be published in a testimonial)
Would you like to join an Affiliate Program to share and promote
MY OFFER
and our other products?
A
Yes, please.
B
No, thank you.
All About Your Testimonial
If you love
MY OFFER
, may we use this feedback as a testimonial in our marketing materials?
*
A
YES, you may use the feedback above as testimonial
B
No
Submit