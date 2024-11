Enquiry Form

Hi there! I’m Fatima Nasir, a graphic and brand designer from my purple studio . I’ve crafted this questionnaire to help you dive deep into your clients' brand identities.

This template guides your clients through key questions about their brand vision, audience, budget, and project goals. Whether working with startups or established businesses, you'll find valuable prompts to uncover each brand's unique story so you can deliver your creative magic. ✨



What's your email? *

What's your full name? *

What country are you based in? *

What's your Instagram handle? (If applicable)

What does your company do? What services or products do you sell? Please give as many details as possible. *

Share your brand's website and social networks (if applicable).

Business tagline or slogan (if applicable).

What services or packages are you looking for? *

What services or packages are you looking for? A The Basic

B The Standard

C The Deluxe

D Social Media Templates

E Customized Package

If you need any add-ons, please add them here. *

If you need any add-ons, please add them here. Printable assets (business card, thank-you card, etc.)

Socials (social media templates)

None

Other

What is your budget? *

What is your budget? <$500

$500–$1,000

$1,000-$2,000

$2,000+

Please attach a link to the Pinterest or any other vision board with all the brand assets and designs you like. *

Any other comments and/or questions? Add below.

How did you hear about my business? *

If you haven't received an email reply in 72 hours, please check your spam folder or reach out to me through my Instagram DMs. *

If you haven't received an email reply in 72 hours, please check your spam folder or reach out to me through my Instagram DMs. Of course!

Why mypurplestudio? *

Why would you like to work together, and why do you think we would be a good match?

Thank You!