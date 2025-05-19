Templates
B2B SaaS Research Report - Survey Template
Form cover

B2B SaaS Research Report - Survey Template

This survey template was originally created for a B2B SaaS research campaign by Luzmo, a platform for embedding client-facing dashboards into SaaS applications. (link to campaign)
The goal was to explore why traditional dashboards fail and how SaaS teams can improve in-app analytics. By adding a prize incentive and keeping the tone playful and engaging, the survey collected valuable insights and drove buzz across multiple marketing channels.
We've kept all the original questions to inspire your own research study, have a look!

Adapt this intro text for your own campaign by filling in the placeholders below. Use it on your survey landing page or in the first section of your form.

Help us uncover the state of [industry topic] in [year]

We’re gathering insights from professionals like you to understand what’s really happening in the world of [insert topic].

This short survey will take around [estimated time], with just 3 simple steps:

🔥 Share your experience with [insert tool, topic or trend] 💡 Reveal the biggest challenges you’re facing in [insert pain point] 🚀 Tell us where you think [insert future trend] is heading next

Your insights will help shape [insert your final content type], which we’ll share back with the community once it’s live.

Thanks for lending your voice!